Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening will become mainly snow showers overnight. Windy as well. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.