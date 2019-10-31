A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mid-American Conference (MAC) coaches announced the results of their preseason weight class individual rankings and team rankings on Wednesday, with the Clarion Golden Eagles predicted to finish seventh in the 15-team league in the 2019-20 season. Clarion enters its first season as an affiliate member of the MAC, which is now the second-largest Division I wrestling conference in the country.
The 15 schools were ranked based on the number of first- through sixth-place votes that were earned in the individual voting system. A first-place vote was worth six team points; a second-place vote earned five team points; third-seeded votes were worth four team points, while a fourth-place tally earned three points, with a fifth-place vote earned two points and a sixth-place vote received one point in the team ranking system. The Golden Eagles tallied 12.5 total points in the poll.