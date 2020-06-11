Green light for fall sports

The Derrick/The News-Herald file photo. Oil City quarterback Holden Stahl (right) is hit by Franklin's Holden Cook while throwing a pass during last year's game at Franklin. On Wednesday, the PIAA gave its member schools the go-ahead to begin practices in August as long as safety plans are developed and approved by the school boards and protocols are in place.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Sports teams in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) can move forward with plans to conduct workouts in preparation for fall, but under strict guidelines in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As expected, Gov. Tom Wolf released extensive guidance that focuses on social distancing, maintaining sanitized facilities, limits on sizes of groups and the amount of physical contact among athletes and coaches. The directives address programs that are in both the yellow and green phases. They can return to organized activities as long as they are "in alignment with the PDE Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools and the CDC Considerations for Youth Sports."