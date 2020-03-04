Lakeview High School graduate Cecily Greggs helped the Slippery Rock University women's track and field team claim their sixth Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference indoor title on Sunday at Edinboro University.
Greggs, a sophomore, cleared a career-best and NCAA provisional height of 1.68 meters to defeat overall meet MVP Caroline Lewis of West Chester and take first place in the event. The title marks the second win at a conference championship meet for Greggs as she also won the outdoor crown last spring.