Gremlins rally past Falcons for D-9 trophy

KARNS CITY - A slow start proved to be no problem for Karns City as the Gremlins overcame a big first-half deficit on Saturday to pull out a 67-65 victory on their home floor over Coudersport to claim the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship.
Karns City (22-2), the top seed in the tournament, stumbled out of the starting blocks and fell behind 22-12 after on quarter against the second-seeded Falcons (14-6). That margin was still at 36-27 at halftime, but that all changed in the third quarter as the Gremlins stormed out of the break with a 24-10 third quarter that left them with a 51-46 advantage heading into the fourth. Coudy rebounded and won the fourth, 19-16, but couldn't deny Karns City its first district title since 2018.