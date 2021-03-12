Gremlins reach title game; Panthers, She-Wolves fall

CHICORA - Karns City's Nathan Waltman became the school's latest 1,000-point scorer as the top-seeded Gremlins advanced to the District 9 Class 2A boys basketball championship game on Thursday following a 59-34 home win over Ridgway.
Waltman's 999th and 1,000th points came on a left-handed post move with just under a minute left to play. He finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
A trio District 9 basketball playoff games showcasing area teams will get underway tonight as the girls sector contains a couple of championship games while the boys half are still in semifinal action.
ERIE - Sophia DiMaria pumped in a career-high 16 points and Reese Gadsby added 14 as fourth-seeded Lakeview knocked off top-seeded and previously undefeated Mercyhurst Prep, 42-34 in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup on Wednesday.
District 9's basketball playoffs continue today as a pair of boys semifinal games in Class 2A get underway with fifth-seeded Ridgway visiting top-seeded Karns City while second-seeded Coudersport plays host to third-seeded Keystone.
CLARION - Beau Verdill matched his career high with 27 points and Clarion rode a huge 33-point second quarter to oust visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 78-58 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal boys basketball playoff game.
KNOX - Keystone's Bret Wingard notched a double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 11-for-12 from the free throw line as the Panthers edged Clarion-Limestone, 54-50, in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals at Keystone High School Tuesday night.
FRILLS CORNERS - North Clarion nearly doubled up visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in their District 9 Class 1A first round girls basketball contest as the She-Wolves advanced with a 35-18 victory on Tuesday.
It's been 10 years since Franklin's boys basketball team hoisted a District 10 championship trophy. And thanks to Tuesday night's 77-58 drubbing of visiting Greenville, the Knights will be back in the championship game with a chance to end the drought.
District 9's boys basketball playoffs are set to get underway in full force in Class 1A on Wednesday as fifth-seeded Allegheny-Clarion Valley visits fourth-seeded Clarion while third-seeded Johnsonburg welcomes sixth-seeded Union in a pair of quarterfinals showdowns.
District 9 girls playoff basketball action will tip off tonight in Class 2A and 3A with four games involving area teams while in the District 10 girls playoffs, the action continues with a pair of contests featuring local talent.
Karns City’s Chase Beighley and Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2020-21 season.
UNION CITY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton knocked down a pair of threes while going 9-for-10 from the charity stripe on his way to 27 points as the Orioles closed out the regular season with a 75-65 victory over Union City in non-region boys basketball action on Saturday.
GROVE CITY - Grove City's Sam Norris knocked down four threes en route to 20 points as the Eagles downed visiting Oil City, 60-44, in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, bringing an end to the Oilers' campaign.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team kicked off the weekend series with Mount Aloysius by authoring a dominant effort on Friday, with the Golden Eagles defeating the Mounties 84-39 at Tippin Gymnasium.
ERIE - Franklin medaled in three events and Oil City in two on Friday at the District 10 boys and girls swimming championships held at the Hagerty Family Events Center's David M. Hallman III Aquatics Center.
Five area boys basketball teams will begin their quests for a state championship today as the District 10 tournament gets underway at various locations. On Saturday, five area girls teams will also get their first tastes of the postseason.
CLARION - After 31 years, 48 national champions, 294 All-Americans and hundreds of thousands of hours on the pool deck, Clarion University diving coach Dave Hrovat is hanging up his flip flops. The longest-tenured coach in Clarion athletics history will retire in June.
A total of 25 swimmers from Oil City and Franklin will be competing Friday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships at the Hagerty Family Sports Complex in Erie. The Oilers will be sending 15 athletes to the meet while 10 Knights will be participating.
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's Aslyn Pry made a free throw with two minutes remaining to record her 1,000th-career point Wednesday night as the Warriors held on for a 62-54 home win over Clarion-Limestone in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
FOXBURG - Senior guard Levi Orton scored on a layup during the second quarter Tuesday night to become Allegheny-Clarion Valley's career scoring leader in a 66-32 non-conference home win over Sheffield.
Franklin's Easton Fulmer and Damon Curry combined for 19 fourth-quarter points on Monday as the Knights rallied in the second half for a 65-59 win over visiting Warren in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.