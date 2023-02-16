Gremlins slip past Warriors

CHICORA — Chloe Fritch and Brooklyn Taylor combined to score 13 points in the fourth quarter as Karns City rallied for a 40-35 win over visiting Moniteau on Wednesday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
The Gremlins trailed 16-15 at halftime and 26-23 after three frames before erupting for a 17-point fourth frame. Fritch went 7-of-8 from the charity stripe while Taylor buried back-to-back three-pointers in the stanza to lift Karns City to the victory. Both players finished with 12 points while Naomi Venesky chipped in with seven points.