SHEFFIELD - Rocky Grove junior guard Kennedi Winslow scored eight of her game-high 14 points in the first half Wednesday night and the Orioles held on for a 34-30 victory over homestanding Sheffield in a non-region girls basketball contest.
Coach Ken Brannon's Orioles, now 3-12 overall and winners of two straight, trailed 8-6 after the first period before Winslow, Rylee Reed and Amy Ruditis combined for all of the team's 11 points in the second quarter as the Orioles took a 17-11 lead into the lockerroom.