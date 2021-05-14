Grove spikers fall to Cardinals

Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team fell to 3-5 on the season after dropping a 25-9, 25-8, 25-20 decision to visiting Cochranton in Region 1 play on Thursday at The Nest.
Aidan McCracken led the Orioles with three kills and two digs. Aiden Boozell followed with two kills, Ashton Sloss had three digs, one kill and one block, Cameron King had two blocks, two digs and one kill while Brett Stevenson chipped in with two digs, one assist and one block and Jonah Stewart added two digs, one kill and one ace.