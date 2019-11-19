Haynes steps down after seven years as FHS coach

A new chapter in Franklin High School football history is on the horizon as head coach Tom Haynes recently submitted his letter of resignation. Haynes is stepping down after seven seasons as the Knights' mentor.
"Certainly, there were things I would've liked to accomplish with the program, but for whatever reasons, we fell short of my expectations," Haynes said. "We tried many things over the years, from various offensive and defensive schemes to coaching personnel moves, but we just couldn't get it done. Good football programs are a year-round process. I did pretty much all I could do. It was time."