Headed to Hershey!

Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield (2) is greeted by teammates (from left): Tate Minich, Carsen Rupp, Brenden Shreckengost and Brandon Ross (right) after recording a game-sealing safety during the fourth quarter against Bishop Canevin.
Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner (8), Christian Clinger (75) and Kade Minnick (77) celebrate with teammates following Friday night’s 23-14 comeback win over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals at Martorelli Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Photo by Ryan Kunselman
Photo by Ryan Kunselman
Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall returns an interception for a 98-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 during the third quarter.
PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.
After digging themselves an early hole, Redbank Valley battled its way back to rally for a 23-14 victory over Bishop Canevin in the PIAA Class 1A football semifinal, and now they have a date with Hershey to play for the state championship.
WHEELING, W.Va. – Clarion University’s volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close on Thursday night, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.
When Redbank Valley’s football team steps on the turf of North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium tonight, it will already have made history. How far the squad takes that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Bishop Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class…
Sophomores Jack Mumford of Oil City and Nadalie Latchaw of Franklin each were named as their region’s runner of the year on Friday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region Cross Country teams were announced.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Martinsburg Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine passed for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to propel the undefeated Dragons to a 35-6 victory over Grove City in a PIAA Class 3A football quarterfinal matchup at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
With only eight football teams still standing in Pennsylvania on the Class 1A gridiron, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs find themselves in that elite company for the second straight season. The question now is can they make it one step further?
CLARION — Sierra Bermudez set or tied a trio of single-game scoring records in dazzling fashion on Monday morning, leading Clarion University’s women’s basketball team to a 102-57 victory over Penn State Shenango at Tippin Gym.
BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Anthony Nemec ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Grove City captured the District 10 Class 3A title with a 28-20 victory over Slippery Rock in the championship game on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
EAST STROUDSBURG — Clarion University’s volleyball team claimed the third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in program history on Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Gannon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) at East Stroudsburg’s Koehler Fieldhouse. It is the Golden Eagl…
LOCK HAVEN – Outside hitter Cassidy Snider became the third player in program history to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Rookie of the Year honors, highlighting a trio of Golden Eagle volleyball players to earn All-PSAC West status in 2021.
With a roster that featured only seven seniors and facing a schedule that included seven future playoff teams, head coach Matt Turk knew his young Franklin Knights football team was going to be facing long odds for the 2021 season.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Early on in Clarion’s PIAA Class 1A volleyball semifinal on Tuesday night at Slippery Rock High School, the Bobcats almost looked mortal as they trailed District 7 champion Bishop Canevin 19-13 in the first set.
LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Clarion University men’s basketball team to their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, Gerald Jarmon was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division Offensive Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion Area’s PIAA Class 1A title defense stayed alive on Saturday at Slippery Rock High School, and it did so with ease in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals.
EDINBORO — Hunter Hohman accounted for 345 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Grove City rallied in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-21 victory over Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup at Edinboro University.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Clarion University’s women’s basketball team led at the halftime break but could not fend off Concord in the final 20 minutes as the Mountain Lions picked up a 72-70 win in Fairmont on Sunday afternoon.
RIMERSBURG — Caden Rainey and Mikey Card each found the end zone while Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s defense came away with four interceptions as the Falcon Knights advanced to the District 9 Class 1A title game with a 14-8 victory over visiting Smethport on Friday night at Vidunas Stadium.
District 9 resumes its football playoffs tonight, and the season is on the line for a trio of area teams in the semifinal round as Central Clarion travels to Karns City in Class 2A while in Class 1A, Redbank Valley hosts Port Allegany and Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley hosts Smethport.
Clarion Area’s Korrin Burns and Kam Kerle joined Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton as MVP selections as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference released its all-conference teams for girls volleyball, golf and boys and girls cross country.
CLARION — Clarion Area’s girls volleyball team began its state title defense in earnest on Tuesday night as it hosted California and cruised to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-10 victory in the opening round of PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
CLARION — The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced the members of their 100 Greatest Women’s Swimmers and Divers on Tuesday, and Dr. Jamie Wolf Jackel, a 2007 Clarion University graduate and 2014 inductee into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame, was among those sele…
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s girls and boys cross country teams finished in the top eight in the state while the Rocky Grove boys were ninth in the Class 1A races of the PIAA championships held Saturday at Hershey’s Parkview Course.
KNOX — After losing in a high-scoring contest in Week two of the regular season, Port Allegany tried a different strategy in the rematch against homestanding Keystone on Friday night in the District 9 Class 1A quarterfinals.
