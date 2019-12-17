The awarding of the Heisman Trophy this past weekend to LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has a local connection.
The Heisman Trophy namesake grew up in Titusville and played high school football there circa 1887.
Updated: December 17, 2019 @ 2:06 am
