Henry lifts Vikings to victory

James Henry put together a huge double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Venango Catholic to a 48-45 victory over Tidioute Charter in boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium on Monday.
After the score was tied at 11-all after one frame of play, the Vikings eased out to a 22-19 edge at halftime before Tidioute came back to tie it by the end of the third at 31-31. VC came out with the win behind a 17-14 fourth quarter.
Franklin won five of the nine contested bouts, including three of the final four, but it wasn’t enough as three forfeits cost the Knights in a 38-36 loss to visiting Redbank Valley on Monday night in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.
James Henry put together a huge double-double of 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Venango Catholic to a 48-45 victory over Tidioute Charter in boys basketball action at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium on Monday.
NORTH EAST — Franklin’s Alaina Brown was the top area swimmer with a pair of second-place finishes while Oil City’s Kallie Smith had a pair of top six individual finishes and she also helped a pair of relays place in the top seven in leading the Oiler girls to a sixth-place team finish on Sa…
NEW WILMINGTON — Damon Curry dropped in a game-high 17 points while he also handed out five assists as Franklin’s boys basketball team topped old rival Blackhawk by a 53-43 score on Saturday in the Shoot Out at Westminster College.
Oil City senior Jake Hornbeck recorded his first career triple-double while classmate Sayyid Donald matched his career high in scoring as the Oilers ran their winning streak to seven straight Friday night with a 54-41 victory over Punxsutawney in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the H…
CLARION — Late in the third quarter on Friday night in Clarion-Limestone’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash with homestanding Clarion, the Lions found themselves trailing 39-32. It was at that point that C-L head coach Joe Ferguson decided to call a timeout and rally his troops.
Fresh off a 14-day layoff, Oil City’s girls basketball team finally opened up the 2023 portion of its schedule Thursday night and came away with a 49-35 win over Corry in a non-region matchup at the House of Hustle.
Oil City used its depth in the boys meet while Kallie Smith and Emily Russell won four events each in the girls meet as the Oiler swim teams completed a home sweep against Franklin on Thursday in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City’s boys improved to 4-0 with a 97-71 win while the Oiler girls incr…
Franklin got pins from Cael Dailey and Trenton Rice and an last-second decision from Kadin Karns, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped a 44-15 verdict to Commodore Perry in a Region 2 wrestling matchup at the Castle.
Aiden Hartle scorched the cords to finish with a game-high 36 points, including an 18-of-23 effort from the foul line, as North Clarion came away with a 71-64 win over homestanding Cranberry on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland and Madison McFarland combined to score 21 points as North Clarion’s girls basketball team remained unbeaten after a 53-18 verdict over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday.
Senior D’Andre Whitman stuffed the stat sheet with game highs of 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in powering Rocky Grove to a 71-40 win over Reynolds in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.
For the second time in five days, Oil City’s boys basketball team squared off against Greenville. And, for the second time in five days, the Oilers’ defense put the clamps down on the Trojans and picked up a non-region victory.
TITUSVILLE — Logan Rakow was a four-event winner Monday night as Oil City’s boys swim team remained undefeated following a 102-68 victory over homestanding Titusville in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets earned a split as the girls team posted a identical 102-68 decision over the Oilers.
CLARION — Fans are invited to join Golden Eagles athletics as they honor former men’s basketball player Ken Glass, as well as current and former members of our armed forces, on Saturday on Kenneth H. Glass Military Appreciation Night.
JOHNSONBURG — Jordan Hesdon led four players in double figures with a game-high 16 points as Clarion-Limestone improved to 11-1 on the season following a 61-36 dismantling of Johnsonburg in non-conference action.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Coming off an impressive win over Hickory the night before, Franklin’s boys basketball team had to overcome a slow start against Slippery Rock to come away with a 55-50 victory over the Rockets in non-region action on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
FARRELL — Piper Como buried seven three-pointers on her way to a 29-point night as Grove City’s girls basketball team jumped out to a big first-half lead en route to a 49-38 win over Farrell in non-region play on Saturday.
GREENVILLE — Led by a stingy defense and a balanced offense, Oil City’s boys basketball team cruised to its fifth straight win Friday night as the Oilers routed homestanding Greenville, 57-24 in a non-region matchup.
Cranberry’s Kendell Findlay and Jadyn Shumaker combined to score 24 points Friday night in leading the Berries to a 38-12 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
CLARION — Dawson Smail amassed 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals as Clarion improved to 9-3 overall with a 48-41 victory over Moniteau on Thursday night in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
SAEGERTOWN — Abby Knapka recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Cochranton pulled away in the fourth quarter Thursday night for a 53-42 verdict over Saegertown in Region 2 girls basketball play.
Oil City’s Ethen Knox was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Player of the Year in Class 3A for his outstanding season on the gridiron as PFN recently released their all-state squads.
Oil City’s Connor Highfield, Cam VanWormer and Sayyid Donald all scored in double digits Wednesday night as the Oilers turned back Bradford, 48-29, in a non-region boys basketball contest at the House of Hustle.
Despite trailing 18-9 to Clarion on Wednesday night, Cranberry’s wrestling team stormed back to win six of the final seven bouts to pull out a 42-21 victory over the Bobcats in a District 9 matchup at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove seniors Alex Zinz, D’Andre Whitman, Quinn Ritchey and Blayne Baker combined for 60 points Tuesday night as the Orioles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Sharpsville, 75-58 in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Nest.
HADLEY — Tournament MVP Alyssa Wiant nearly recorded her second straight double-double on Friday while two of her Clarion-Limestone teammates also earned tourney honors as the Lions captured the Commodore Perry tournament with a 45-22 victory over Crawford Christian Academy.
Cam VanWormer, Jake Hornbeck and Connor Highfield all reached double figures in the scoring column as Oil City upended Rocky Grove, 60-38, at the Castle on the final day of the pre-determined Dick Russell Christmas Tournament on Thursday.