Hesdon, Harmon head all-KSAC teams

Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference announced its all-conference basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.

Hesdon, who is averaging 14.2 points per game, led coach Joe Ferguson’s Lions to the District 9 Class 2A championship. The squad is 25-2 this season and will host Bishop Canevin at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A state tournament.

Five Cranberry High School wrestlers will begin their quests for a state title today as the 2022-23 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships get under way at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.

ST. MARYS — Moniteau’s Katie Reott and Union’s Evelyn Bliss each won a pair of District 9 titles this past weekend while Reott’s teammate, Mason Birckbichler, added another in the District 9 Class 2A Swimming Championships at St. Marys High School.

SHARON — Dalton Wenner’s fantastic freshman campaign has reached a new high as the Cranberry grappler came away with a gold medal at the Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament, which finished up on Saturday at Sharon High School.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

CLARION — Championships aren’t supposed to come easily, but on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium, Redbank Valley’s girls basketball team made sure there was no doubt about who the best team in District 9 is.

CLARION — Trailing 33-24 late in the third quarter, Elk County Catholic closed the game on a 26-2 run to secure the District 9 Class 1A championship with a 50-35 victory over Union on Saturday afternoon at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gym.

GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.

SLIPPERY ROCK — Nathan Greer poured in a game-high 21 points and Brett Loughry added 14 as Grove City captured its first District 10 title since 1999 on Friday night with a 47-40 victory over Hickory in the boys Class 4A championship game at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

History will be made tonight at Slippery Rock University as the Oil City and Franklin boys basketball teams will clash for the first time ever with a District 10 title on the line. The Class 3A showdown is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. following the Class 4A title game between Grove City a…

STRATTANVILLE — Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Gabe Simko scored 10 points apiece in the first half Thursday night and the Bobcats went on to post a 69-41 victory over Keystone and earn a spot in next week’s PIAA Class 1A tournament.

STRATTANVILLE — North Clarion trailed by just four points at the midpoint, but the second half proved to be a backbreaker as the She-Wolves fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 64-44, on Thursday at Clarion-Limestone High School in the District 9 Class 1A girls basketball third-place game.

A pair of District 9 champions in freshman Dalton Wenner and senior Brayden McFetridge lead a group of six Cranberry wrestlers who will be competing on Friday and Saturday in the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.

ST. MARYS — Union’s Payton Johnston triggered a furious fourth-quarter comeback Wednesday night as the Golden Knights knocked off DuBois Central Catholic, 51-48, in a District 9 Class 1A semifinal boys basketball matchup at St. Marys High School.

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

A total of 28 local swimmers — 16 from Oil City and 12 from Franklin — will be in action Friday and Saturday for the District 10 Swimming Championships, which will once again be held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

NEW WILMINGTON — Despite a furious 42-point second half Tuesday night, Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team saw its season come to a close as the Orioles fell to Farrell, 64-55 in a District 10 Class 1A semifinal game at Westminster College.

BROCKWAY — Kendall Sankey, Allie Pry and Catherine Kelly teamed up to score 42 points as Moniteau advanced to the District 9 Class 2A girls basketball championship game with a 50-38 win over Coudersport in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at Brockway High School.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Having won 14 straight games heading into Tuesday night’s District 10 Class 3A semifinal at Slippery Rock University, it was quite fitting that the only team standing in the way of the Franklin boys basketball team’s bid to reach a third straight district championship game was the last team …

Four games are on the slate tonight in District 9 girls playoff basketball action as the Class 1A bracket resumes, the Class 2A tournament gets under way and the 3A bracket begins and ends with just one game.

A pair of Cranberry freshmen each picked up fifth-place finishes this past weekend in the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships held at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.

CLARION — Devon Lauer poured in all of his game-high 25 points in the first three quarters Monday night as Clarion’s boys basketball team coasted to an 83-28 home win over Smethport in a District 9 Class 1A consolation game.

SHARON — Cochranton’s Cash Morrell, Kyle Lantz and Blake Foulk all advanced to regionals after finishing in the top eight on Saturday at the District 10 Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.

FARRELL — Franklin’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon at Farrell High School as the Knights were held to only seven points in the second half in a 42-22 loss to Conneaut Area in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 4A girls basketball playoffs.

CLARION — Union’s Zander Laughlin poured in 12 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter Friday night — all on three-pointers — and the Golden Knights went on to upset the host Clarion Bobcats, 58-48 in a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal boys basketball matchup.

SHARON — Grove City’s trio of Hudson Hohman, Cody Hamilton and Hunter Hohman each advanced to the semifinals following Friday’s opening round of the District 10 Class 2A wrestling championships at Sharon High School.

CLARION — Cranberry’s wrestling team had a highly successful opening day as seven Berries advanced to today’s semifinals with impressive performances Friday night in the District 9 Class 2A championships at Clarion’s Tippin Gym.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After closing the season on a 13-game winning streak, Franklin’s boys basketball team looked prime and ready to defend its back-to-back District 10 Class 3A titles as they squared off with eighth-seeded Mercyhurst Prep in the quarterfinals on Friday night at Oil City High School.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After falling behind 9-0 early in the first quarter against Cochranton on Friday night at Oil City High School, it appeared Rocky Grove’s stay in the District 10 Class 1A boys basketball playoffs was going to be a short one.