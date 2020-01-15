Hinderliter now third on SRU list

SLIPPERY ROCK - Redbank Valley High School graduate Brooke Hinderliter moved into third place all time in career scoring for the Slippery Rock University women's basketball team on Saturday in an 82-76 loss against Seton Hill.
Hinderliter, a redshirt senior guard, tallied 26 points, including a 15-of-15 effort from the foul line, to move into sole possession of third place on the Rockets' career scoring list with 1,485 points. She is now 210 points shy of passing Kory Fielitz for second place and 276 points away from surpassing Heather Kearney's school-record of 1,760 points.