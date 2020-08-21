Gary Wood recorded a hole-in-one at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course on Thursday. Wood aced the No. 7 hole (140 yards), using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Matt Wood, Brad Caccavo and Mike McAndrew.
