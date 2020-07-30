Frank Hummel recorded a hole-in-one at River Ridge on June 24. He aced the 120-yard, par 3 No. 2 hole using a 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Jim Ames, Paul Fox and Bill Wilkinson.
