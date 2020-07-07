Ron Paranick of Cranberry recorded his first career hole-in-one while golfing on Monday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. Paranick aced the No. 7 hole (145 yards), using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Peg Mook.
