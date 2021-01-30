Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.

On the strength of a game-high 16 points out of Cody Smith and a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter, the Huskies downed Oil City, 48-32, in a Region 5 contest.

Huskies rally past Oilers
Local Sports

Huskies rally past Oilers

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

+4
OC girls earn tie, boys roll; Knights sweep Sharon
Local Sports

OC girls earn tie, boys roll; Knights sweep Sharon

Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay - the final event of the meet - Oil City's girls swim team managed to earn an 85-85 tie with visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys also stayed undefeated with a 98-61 victory.

+3
Bulldogs rally past Berries
Local Sports

Bulldogs rally past Berries

Dalton Bish, Gavin Kerchinski and Hudson Martz recorded pins Wednesday night as Redbank Valley rallied for a 46-24 road win over Cranberry in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.

Local Sports

Karns City girls slip past NC

FRILLS CORNERS - Karns City's Emma Johns scored one-third of the game's total points, finishing with 18 in the Gremlins' 29-25 road win over North Clarion in a girls KSAC crossover matchup on Tuesday.

Berries deck Knights
Local Sports

Berries deck Knights

Cranberry received pins from Anthony Maiure, Kevin Pearsall and Jacob Kuney on Tuesday night as the visiting Berries outlasted Franklin, 33-27, in a non-conference wrestling match at the Castle.

Hurrelbrink, Lauer lead Panthers past Berries
Local Sports

Hurrelbrink, Lauer lead Panthers past Berries

Keystone's Danae Hurrelbink pumped in a career-high 17 points while teammate Emily Lauer also scored 17 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten following Monday night's 54-31 road win over Cranberry in a KSAC Large School girls basketball showdown at the Berry Dome.

+2
Burda reaches milestone
Local Sports

Burda reaches milestone

Venango Catholic senior Andrew Burda had himself a night to remember on Monday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium as he reached 1,000 points for his career while scoring an eye-popping 52 points to lead the Vikings to an 80-55 victory over Forest Area in KSAC Small School play.

Oilers splash past Knights for sweep
Local Sports

Oilers splash past Knights for sweep

Oil City's Nick Richar captured four first-place finishes in the boys meet while Sydney Svolos was a triple winner in the girls meet on Monday night as the Oilers' swim teams posted a sweep of visiting Franklin in a Region 1 meet. Oil City's boys scored a 102-67 victory while the girls notch…

+6
Busy night on the hardwood
Local Sports

Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Berries bounce Bobcats; Cards prevail
Local Sports

Berries bounce Bobcats; Cards prevail

Cranberry's Brayden McFetridge and Seth Yeager registered back-to-back pins in the upperweights as the Berries opened up their wrestling season Friday night with a 39-24 victory over Clarion in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.

Bulldogs take bite out of Knights on mat
Local Sports

Bulldogs take bite out of Knights on mat

Redbank Valley's Dalton Bish and Noah Anderson made quick work of their opponents, both landing pins in less than a minute and a half as the Bulldogs' grapplers doubled up homestanding Franklin, 48-24, in non-region wrestling action Thursday.

+2
Sweeps in swimming pool
Local Sports

Sweeps in swimming pool

Oil City's Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet while Christa Schneider and Dana Wenner collected three wins apiece in the girls meet as the Oilers swept visiting Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet on Thursday. Oil City's boys won, 87-59, while the girls rolled to an 80-43 decision.

Local Sports

Oil City narrowly falls to Meadville on road

MEADVILLE - Oil City's Jenna Fischli fueled a furious fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, but the Oilers fell just short in a 37-35 loss to Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.

+2
Oilers rally to beat Bulldogs; Panthers survive scare
Local Sports

Oilers rally to beat Bulldogs; Panthers survive scare

NEW BETHLEHEM - Oil City's Robbie VanWormer fired in a game-high 18 points and Jake Hornbeck had a stellar all-around performance Wednesday night as the Oilers stormed back in the second half to post a 53-47 non-region road win over Redbank Valley in a boys basketball matchup.

Tigers hold on for 37-30 win over Cardinals
Local Sports

Tigers hold on for 37-30 win over Cardinals

COCHRANTON - Maplewood's Gregory Roae and Joey King each recorded pins during an early surge and the Tigers held on for a 37-30 road win over Cochranton on Wednesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match at the Bird Cage.

Franklin swims to split with Rockets
Local Sports

Franklin swims to split with Rockets

Miles Hoffman and Nathan Pfennigwerth racked up four victories apiece as Franklin's swim team split with visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday with the boys winning 102-28 and the girls losing 112-41 in the Region 1 showdown.

+2
Oil City opens season with loss to Warren
Local Sports

Oil City opens season with loss to Warren

WARREN - Oil City's Isaiah Aeschbacher and Robbie VanWormer tied for a team-high nine points, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers dropped their season opener to homestanding Warren, 54-43, in a Region 5 showcase on Tuesday.

+2
Tigers claw past Knights
Local Sports

Tigers claw past Knights

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Franklin's perfect start to the 2020-21 boys basketball season came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night as the Fairview Tigers invaded the Knights' Castle and dominated from start-to-finish en route to a 71-49 non-region victory.

+4
Oil City dunks Sharon, Franklin tops Farrell
Local Sports

Oil City dunks Sharon, Franklin tops Farrell

SHARON - Caleb Stover pulled down four victories for the Oil City boys on Monday night while Morgan Stover and Dana Wenner matched him on the girls side as the Oilers glided their way to a sweep of Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet to open the season. The boys won 83-56 and the girls 113-47.