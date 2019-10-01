Contributed photo. Qualifiers for the PIAA West Regionals at the District 9 girls golf championships on Monday were (from left): medalist Brianna Hoover of Punxsutawney, McKayla Kerle of Clarion (second place) and Christina McGinnis of Clearfield (third place).
BROOKVILLE - Clarion High School freshman McKayla Kerle fired a 95 on Monday in the District 9 Class 2A golf championships at Pinecrest Country Club and qualified for the PIAA West Regionals, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Tom's Run Resort in Blairsville.
Kerle was one of three golfers to qualify for regionals. Brianna Hoover of Punxsutawney was the D9 champion after shooting an 89 while Clearfield's Christina McGinnis was third with a 100.