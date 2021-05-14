Natalie Bowser went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in five runs while Leah Exley scattered eight hits in a complete-game performance in the circle as the red-hot Keystone Panthers rolled to an 11-1 road win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball matchup.
Coach John Stiglitz's Panthers, now 8-3 on the season and winners in eight of their last nine games, broke the game open with a six-run third inning. They added three more runs in the fifth and two in the seventh while Cranberry's lone run came in the sixth.
Franklin's Ashley Alcorn and Oil City's Sean Stack were multiple winners on Thursday in a triangular track and field meet at the Oil Field. DuBois was the third team in the competition, which was not scored as a team event.
Aaron Burkhardt had two hits and drove in three runs on Wednesday as Rocky Grove used a six-run fourth frame to pull away for a 15-5, five-inning win over visiting Union City in Region 3 baseball play.
CLARION - Payton Simko blanked visiting Cranberry through the first six innings before the Berries got to her in the seventh, but the Bobcats held on for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Ahtletic Conference softball matchup.
Franklin's Drew Wilkinson and Ashley Alcorn were each triple-winners as the Knights cruised to a clean sweep in their track and field tri-meet against Lakeview and Farrell on Tuesday at Franklin High School.
There was a little cause for concern for Franklin's baseball team early in Monday's Region 4 home game against Northwestern. Not only were coach Brian Schmidt's Knights without two key players in Kyle Alexander and Luke Guth, but the visiting Wildcats grabbed a quick 2-0 lead just five batte…
Draw a straight line on a highway map from Bald Eagle State Park to Black Moshannon State Park and you'll find it's about 25 miles. By road, it's not much farther. Yet these two central Pennsylvania state parks are really worlds apart.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Franklin native Mike YaSenka struck out five, but took the loss in his debut with Peoria on Friday night as the Chiefs fell on the road to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, 9-3, at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
PITTSBURGH - Three local high school distance runners, Franklin's Magnum Vincent and Cael Ziegler, as well as Cranberry's Matt Woolcock, competed in the 3,200-meter run on Friday in the Baldwin Invitational.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman was a four-event winner in the boys meet while Kalynne Ziegler, Jordan Montgomery and Laiyla Russell were triple winners in the girls meet as the host Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet on Wednesday with Union.
Jenna Reynolds went 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs while Alaina Hogue homered and got the win in the circle on Thursday as Cranberry rallied for a 4-2 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup
CLARION - Clarion University's head swimming and diving coach, Bree Kelley, announced on Wednesday that Heath Calhoun, a three-time Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Diving Coach of the year and a six-time All-American diver at Clarion, will join the Golden Eagle staff as diving coach.
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Josh Dye, the son of a former Rocky Grove resident, was credited with a hold in his debut with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night, striking out three in his two innings of relief.
GROVE CITY - Jimmy McNicholas, Ryan Waugaman and Nathan Collins recorded straight-set singles victories as Grove City went on to blank visiting Rocky Grove, 5-0, in a Region 1 tennis match on Wednesday.
KNOX - Hannah Burgoon was a four-event winner while Cody Daniels and David Stamm recorded three wins apiece on Wednesday as Moniteau swept homestanding Keystone in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys and girls track and field dual meet.
GIRARD - Luke Guth singled and drove in a pair of runs while also notching the win on the mound as visiting Franklin used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Girard on Wednesday in Region 4 baseball action.
CLARION - Jordan Best cranked a pair of home runs among her three hits and finished with seven RBIs on Wednesday as Clarion improved to 5-5 on the season with a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC softball matchup.
Four area athletes from the Oil City Izaak Walton Junior Rifle Team have qualified to compete in the National Junior Olympic Rifle Championship match, which will be held May 12-16 at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan. The four who will be competing are Lily Cicatella, Hayden Bell, Zac…
RUSSELL - Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby ripped a double and three singles and Devin Rhoads tripled twice as the Orioles' softball team won a Region 2 slugfest on Tuesday with homestanding Eisenhower, 16-11.
NEW BETHLEHEM - North Clarion's Evelyn Lerch set a school record in the 100 dash while also winning four events on Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley rallied in the field events to post an 80-70 win over the She-Wolves in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
LAWRENCE PARK - Rocky Grove's Caden Toscano led off the top of the ninth inning with a tie-breaking solo home run and the Orioles went on to score five more runs to beat homestanding Iroquois, 12-6 in a Region 3 baseball showdown.
KNOX - Drew Slaugenhaupt, Koby Buzard, Quincy Hannold and Logan Sell each were three-event winners on Monday as Keystone's boys track and field team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 98-46 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet.