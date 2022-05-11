Zach Boland

Franklin starter Zach Boland fires a pitch during Tuesday’s 14-2 win on the road against Northwestern.

 By Tracy Kockler

ALBION — Carson Wible and Kyle Alexander each cracked a pair of doubles while Zach Boland and Kadin Karns combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter on Tuesday as visiting Franklin cruised to a 14-2, five-inning win over Northwestern in Region 4 play.

Coach Brian Schmidt’s Knights, who won their fifth in a row to improve to 10-4 overall and 7-4 in the region, scored three runs in the first inning, two more in each of the second and third frames before ending the game early with a seven-run fifth stanza. The Wildcats plated a solo run in the first inning and a run in the fifth.

0
0
0
0
0

Oiler boys crowned Region 3 track and field champs
Local Sports

Oiler boys crowned Region 3 track and field champs

Paced by triple winners Kaiden Shreve and Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys track and field team clinched the Region 3 championship on Tuesday with an 82-68 home win over Corry. It was the first Oilers’ boys team to win a region title since 2011. Corry wound up earning a split by taking the girl…

Knights remain unbeaten
Local Sports

Knights remain unbeaten

Trinity Edge hurled a four-inning one-hitter and also enjoyed a big day at the plate by drilling three doubles as Franklin rolled to a 17-0, four-inning victory over homestanding Oil City on Tuesday in Region 4 girls softball action.

Knights blitz Wildcats for fifth straight
Local Sports

Knights blitz Wildcats for fifth straight

ALBION — Carson Wible and Kyle Alexander each cracked a pair of doubles while Zach Boland and Kadin Karns combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter on Tuesday as visiting Franklin cruised to a 14-2, five-inning win over Northwestern in Region 4 play.

Local Sports

Oil City netters ground Rockets

Oil City’s Spencer Greene, Sam Smith and Dylan Bly, who normally play doubles’ matches, notched straight-set singles’ victories on Monday as the Oilers’ boys tennis team closed their regular season with a 5-0 Region 1 home win over Titusville.

Toland shines in Orioles' 7-6 victory
Local Sports

Toland shines in Orioles' 7-6 victory

Rocky Grove’s lone senior, Sierra Toland, drilled a game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning during Senior Night on Monday as the Orioles rallied for a 7-6 win over Eisenhower in Region 2 softball action.

Orioles soar past Cardinals
Local Sports

Orioles soar past Cardinals

Isaac Clayton blasted a home run and Eli Moreland fired a complete-game shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Cochranton on Monday evening in Region 3 baseball play.

Traditional bows give reasons to travel
Local Sports

Traditional bows give reasons to travel

Arguably, mankind’s greatest invention was the bow and arrow. After all, he no longer had to get close enough to wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers to smell their breath before he could slay them. Same with dragons, too, we guess. Gathering food became a whole lot easier when humans cou…

Local Sports

RG spikers fall at home

Despite getting 15 points, including two aces, and two digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team lost in straight sets to visiting Erie First Christian by scores of 25-22, 25-13, 25-18 in Region 1 action on Thursday.

Guth hurls FHS past Bulldogs; Orioles win big
Local Sports

Guth hurls FHS past Bulldogs; Orioles win big

MEADVILLE — Franklin junior Luke Guth continued his mastery on the mound and at the plate, tossing a complete game two-hitter with 19 strikeouts while going 2-for-4 at the plate, as Franklin recorded a 4-1 victory over Meadville Thursday in non-region baseball action.

Knights split with Dragons
Local Sports

Knights split with Dragons

Led by triple winners Drew Wilkinson, Caleb Prettyman and Jay Prettyman, Franklin High School’s boys track and field team rolled to a 94-52 win on Thursday over visiting Warren in a Region 3 meet. The Dragons earned a split, however, by claiming the girls meet, 91-59.

Fulmer, Clayton honored
Local Sports

Fulmer, Clayton honored

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Franklin High School senior Easton Fulmer and Rocky Grove senior Isaac Clayton are well-known basketball players throughout western Pennsylvania as they’ve thrilled many home fans with their skill and talent and tortured the opposition with their clutch play and desire to win while carving o…

Local Sports

Bobcats roll, Gremlins stay atop KSAC

CLARION — Noel Anthony cranked a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in two runs on Wednesday as Clarion rolled to a 17-0, three-inning win over Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls softball action.

Local Sports

Parks' big day leads Falcons past Bulldogs

NEW BETHLEHEM — Mackenzie Parks homered and drove in five runs as Allegheny-Clarion Valley cruised to a 13-3, five-inning road win over Redbank Valley in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference softball action.

North Clarion splits with Union/A-C Valley
Local Sports

North Clarion splits with Union/A-C Valley

FRILLS CORNERS — Sophie Babington and Gia Babington each were three-time winners on Tuesday as the North Clarion girls track and field team came away with an 88-57 win over visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC meet. The Falcon Knights earned a split as Doug Huffman and Hayden Sm…

Geer to join Clarion staff as volunteer assistant coach
Local Sports

Geer to join Clarion staff as volunteer assistant coach

CLARION — Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced Tuesday that Dakota Geer, a graduate of Franklin High School and three-time All-American, will join the Golden Eagle program as a volunteer assistant coach. He recently finished his own collegiate wrestling career earl…

Local Sports

Oriole spikers fall to McDowell

ERIE — Blayne Baker served for 12 points and Alex Zinz added 11, but Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-12, 25-16, 25-22 decision on the road to McDowell in non-region play.

Orioles spike Bison; Oilers top 'Dogs
Local Sports

Orioles spike Bison; Oilers top 'Dogs

WATERFORD — Alex Zinz and Wyatt Gregory combined to serve for 35 points and six aces as Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team breezed to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 Region 1 road win over Fort LeBoeuf.

Orioles, Knights and Oilers prevail
Local Sports

Orioles, Knights and Oilers prevail

RUSSELL — Freshman Aaron Wetjen put together a perfect day at the plate while pitcher Aaron Burkhardt nearly put together a no-hitter as Rocky Grove’s baseball team hit the road to take down Eisenhower, 11-1, in a six-inning Region 3 showdown on Monday.

Knights perfect season rolls on with 12-0 win
Local Sports

Knights perfect season rolls on with 12-0 win

SHARON — Gabby Laderer connected for three home runs and knocked in four runs while Trinity Edge tossed a one-hitter as Franklin improved to 12-0 on the season with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Sharon in Region 4 play.

Franklin boys, Cranberry girls come out on top at FHS
Local Sports

Franklin boys, Cranberry girls come out on top at FHS

Drew Wilkinson, Jacob Graham, Noah Rodgers and the 3,200 relay team were all victorious as the Franklin boys track and field team cruised to the team title on Saturday at the 15th Annual Franklin Invitational. The girls meet was much closer as Cranberry edged Oil City by a score of 97.5 to 9…

Orioles rout Tigers
Local Sports

Orioles rout Tigers

GUYS MILLS — Eli Moreland smashed a grand slam and pitched two perfect innings on the mound as Rocky Grove ripped past homestanding Maplewood, 15-2, in five innings of Region 3 baseball action on Saturday.

Oriole spikers stun Ramblers
Local Sports

Oriole spikers stun Ramblers

ERIE — After dropping its first two sets on the road against Cathedral Prep, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team rallied to stun the Ramblers, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 16-14, in a Region 1 clash on Friday.

Alexander shines as Knights win slugfest
Local Sports

Alexander shines as Knights win slugfest

GROVE CITY — Kyle Alexander had a game to remember for the Franklin baseball team on Friday as he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a staggering eight RBIs as the Knights rallied for a 20-13 victory over Grove City in non-region action.

McFarland lifts Fires past Orioles
Local Sports

McFarland lifts Fires past Orioles

Madison McFarland collected four hits, including a double and triple, while driving in three runs to lead Forest Area to a 12-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Rocky Grove on Friday in non-region softball action.

Local Sports

Berries sweep Lions on track; Wolves split with Warriors

STRATTANVILLE — Laiyla Russell was a four-time winner while Ben Seybert, Christian Miller and Matt Woolcock were each three-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams came away with a sweep over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway A…

Sailors' star Gadsby named to all-state team
Local Sports

Sailors' star Gadsby named to all-state team

Lakeview High School senior Reese Gadsby was the lone area girls player to earn all-state basketball honors for the 2021-22 season as the Sailors’ standout made the third team on the Class 3A squad, which was released on Thursday.

Local Sports

Oiler netters blank Rockets; Orioles fall

TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s Mason Stephens, John Pardee and Jackson Dilks each posted singles’ victories on Thursday as the Oilers went on to blank homestanding Titusville, 5-0 in a Region 1 tennis meet.

Berries roll, Hornets sting Oilers, 18-16
Local Sports

Berries roll, Hornets sting Oilers, 18-16

Cranberry’s Preston Forrest and Nate Rembold drilled three hits apiece while Austin Shoup and Austin Fento combined to scatter six hits as the Berries defeated visiting Karns City, 7-3 in a KSAC baseball matchup on Thursday.

Oilers outslug Falcons, 18-14
Local Sports

Oilers outslug Falcons, 18-14

FOXBURG — Oil City’s Maddie Wenner and Payton Burk drove in three runs apiece on Thursday as the Oilers rallied for an 18-14 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-conference girls softball matchup.

Local Sports

Tigers tame Grove netters

SHARON — Liam Klingensmith, Gene Metro and Keon Hacker swept the singles matches on Wednesday in leading Sharon to a 5-0 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 boys tennis match.

Appalachian highroads and restaurants await
Local Sports

Appalachian highroads and restaurants await

Seldom do our road trips actually focus on roads. With Linda’s family now transplanted to a North Carolina CARY (Containment Area for Retired Yankees, actually an upscale gated community), we recently ventured south. After a half day on interstate highways we found a comfortable hotel and an…

There's strength in family
Local Sports

There's strength in family

TARENTUM — The mother and daughter duo of Angela Stephens and Madison Stephens of Oil City each won gold medals and set state records for their age group and weight class on April 9 at the USA Powerlifting Pittsburgh Spring Classic Meet.

Guth fans 19, hurls 1-hitter as Knights blank 'Pickers
Local Sports

Guth fans 19, hurls 1-hitter as Knights blank 'Pickers

NORTH EAST — In need of a victory, Franklin’s baseball team turned to its staff ace in Luke Guth on Wednesday against North East, and the junior righthander didn’t disappoint as he fired a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts as the Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over…