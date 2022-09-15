Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth recorded a hat trick in the first half Wednesday evening and he also added a pair of assists as the Knights rolled to a 13-0 home win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

Pfennigwerth had all three of his goals in the first 17 minutes as coach Todd Willis’ Knights (3-2-1 overall, 3-1 R4) grabbed a 4-0 lead. He assisted on the other goal, which was scored by Chippy Whitling. Notching assists on the Pfennigwerth goals were Caleb Griffin, Spencer Riley and Gage Haniwalt.

Knights boot Oilers in fútbol, 13-0
Covert shoots low round as Warriors roll

CLARION — Moniteau’s Emma Covert earned medalist honors after firing a 45 on Tuesday as the Warriors claimed the eighth Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match of the season.

Bobcats win matchup of unbeatens
Bobcats win matchup of unbeatens

CLARION — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that it’s still the top dog in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference as the Bobcats swept visiting Keystone, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18, on Tuesday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.

Franklin booters rout Ikes, 10-0
Franklin booters rout Ikes, 10-0

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and also assisted on four other goals Monday night as the Knights cruised to a 10-0 home win over Eisenhower in Region 4 boys soccer play.

Panthers claim Spiketacular
Panthers claim Spiketacular

Keystone’s girls volleyball team took home the championship for the second straight season at The Castle as Franklin held its 19th Annual Spiketacular on Saturday.

Oilers run wild on Pickers
Oilers run wild on Pickers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NORTH EAST — Through the first 17 minutes of Friday night’s game, it looked as if Oil City’s football team would be in for a dogfight as it hit the road to take on North East in a non-region showdown.

Knights fall to Lancers in home opener
Knights fall to Lancers in home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After giving General McLane a tough battle last season, the Franklin Knights football team was looking for a repeat performance against the Lancers in their home opener on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.

Knights outlast Falcons
Knights outlast Falcons

Franklin dropped the opening set, but the Knights stormed back to win three straight in a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Thursday at the Castle.

Knights set to take on Lancers in home opener
Knights set to take on Lancers in home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After starting off the season with two road games, the Franklin Knights football team will hold its home opener against visiting General McLane at 7 p.m. tonight on the school’s new-and-improved turf field.

Oilers head north to take on Grape Pickers
Oilers head north to take on Grape Pickers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City will put its undefeated 2-0 record on the line tonight as it travels to North East to take on an unfamiliar foe in the Grape Pickers, who carry an 0-2 record into the contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the non-region contest.

Cranberry harriers record sweep
Cranberry harriers record sweep

Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw ran to first-place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races at Cranberry on Wednesday, but it was the host Berries’ depth that proved to be the difference in wins over both the Knights and Karns City.

Oiler harriers record sweep of Orioles
Oiler harriers record sweep of Orioles

Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race and Kennedy Liederbach took first in the varsity girls race as Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams posted a non-region sweep over homestanding Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Two Mile Run County Park.

Knights burn Dragons, 4-2
Knights burn Dragons, 4-2

Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.

Knights defend Castle; Bobcats, Panthers prowl
Knights defend Castle; Bobcats, Panthers prowl

Sydni Hoobler amassed 14 kills and 15 digs as Franklin’s girls volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season after a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone in a non-region match on Tuesday night at the Castle.

Siegel fires low round for Golden Eagles

BELLE VERNON — The wet weather and course conditions prematurely halted the Vulcan Invitational hosted by California (Pa.) after the conclusion of the second round, with the Golden Eagle men’s golf team wrapping things up at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Monday morning. Clarion finished the tourna…

Hotchkiss, Ferguson lift Wildcats past Gators

PORT ALLEGANY — Central Clarion’s Dawson Hotchkiss scored three touchdowns during a 22-point third quarter Friday night and sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 280 yards and three scores as the Wildcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Port Allegany, 29-24 in a Di…

Berry spikers bounce Oilers
Berry spikers bounce Oilers

Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer racked up 14 kills, eight service points, four digs and three blocks Friday night as the Berries rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Oil City in a non-region volleyball match at the Berry Dome.

Knights fall to Hickory
Knights fall to Hickory

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

HERMITAGE — After coming up just shy of a victory in their season opener last week, the Franklin High School football team was looking to even its record on the road against Hickory in a non-region matchup Friday night at Hornets Stadium.

Whitling fires 42, but Warriors slip past Berries
Whitling fires 42, but Warriors slip past Berries

KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Brooke Whitling earned medalist honors with a 42 as Cranberry crept closer to Moniteau, the Warriors still had enough to come away with the team win on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played at Hi-Level Golf Course.

Franklin spikers rally past Berries
Franklin spikers rally past Berries

Franklin’s quartet of Gabby LaJeunesse, Sydni Hoobler, Jennifer Blum and Sydney May turned in stellar performances Monday evening as the Knights’ volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Cranberry, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 in a non-region match at the Berry Dome.

Oilers, Panthers open volleyball season with wins
Oilers, Panthers open volleyball season with wins

Oil City’s Abby Kreidler and Chayse Skinner each served for nine points and Lillie Heise added eight as the Oilers’ volleyball team opened its season Monday night with a straight-set, non-region win over Commodore Perry, 25-20, 27-25, 25-9 at the House of Hustle.

FHS soccer earns tie in opener
FHS soccer earns tie in opener

NORTH EAST — Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth each found the back of the net as the Franklin boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with North East on Saturday in its season-opening non-region match.

Franklin unable to overcome late Titusville TD in opener
Franklin unable to overcome late Titusville TD in opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — After getting off to a slow start last year, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin High School football team were in the hunt for a better beginning to the 2022 campaign against homestanding Titusville on Saturday night in the season and Region 4 opener for both teams at Carter Field.

CLA spikers improve to 2-2

Kelsi Stewart amassed 22 points and 14 digs to lead Christian Life Academy to a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Crawford Christian Academy on Friday night in New-Penn Christian Conference play.

Knights to face Rockets at historic Carter Field
Knights to face Rockets at historic Carter Field

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

When current head coach Matt Turk was a player at Franklin High School back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Knights and Titusville Rockets played each other every season as members of the Northwest Football Conference.

Oilers drill Dragons
Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oilers travel to Warren for season opener today
Oilers travel to Warren for season opener today

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through his first five years leading the Oil City football program, head coach Dan York’s Oilers dominated region foe Warren. But, that ended last season as the Dragons pulled out a 21-18 victory.