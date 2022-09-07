Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.

Coach Todd Willis’ Knights, who improved to 1-1-1 on the young campaign, took a 2-1 lead into the intermission. Whitling got the Knights on the board first with a goal off an assist from Nate Pfennigwerth. After Finn Ordiway evened the score with an unassisted goal for the Dragons, Haniwalt bested a defender and roofed the ball from the end line into the upper part of the net to set the halftime score.

0
0
0
0
0

Knights burn Dragons, 4-2
Local Sports

Knights burn Dragons, 4-2

Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.

Oiler harriers record sweep of Orioles
Local Sports

Oiler harriers record sweep of Orioles

Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race and Kennedy Liederbach took first in the varsity girls race as Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams posted a non-region sweep over homestanding Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Two Mile Run County Park.

Local Sports

Siegel fires low round for Golden Eagles

BELLE VERNON — The wet weather and course conditions prematurely halted the Vulcan Invitational hosted by California (Pa.) after the conclusion of the second round, with the Golden Eagle men’s golf team wrapping things up at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Monday morning. Clarion finished the tourna…

Local Sports

Hotchkiss, Ferguson lift Wildcats past Gators

PORT ALLEGANY — Central Clarion’s Dawson Hotchkiss scored three touchdowns during a 22-point third quarter Friday night and sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 280 yards and three scores as the Wildcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Port Allegany, 29-24 in a Di…

Berry spikers bounce Oilers
Local Sports

Berry spikers bounce Oilers

Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer racked up 14 kills, eight service points, four digs and three blocks Friday night as the Berries rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Oil City in a non-region volleyball match at the Berry Dome.

Knights fall to Hickory
Local Sports

Knights fall to Hickory

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

HERMITAGE — After coming up just shy of a victory in their season opener last week, the Franklin High School football team was looking to even its record on the road against Hickory in a non-region matchup Friday night at Hornets Stadium.

Whitling fires 42, but Warriors slip past Berries
Local Sports

Whitling fires 42, but Warriors slip past Berries

KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Brooke Whitling earned medalist honors with a 42 as Cranberry crept closer to Moniteau, the Warriors still had enough to come away with the team win on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played at Hi-Level Golf Course.

Franklin spikers rally past Berries
Local Sports

Franklin spikers rally past Berries

Franklin’s quartet of Gabby LaJeunesse, Sydni Hoobler, Jennifer Blum and Sydney May turned in stellar performances Monday evening as the Knights’ volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Cranberry, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 in a non-region match at the Berry Dome.

Oilers, Panthers open volleyball season with wins
Local Sports

Oilers, Panthers open volleyball season with wins

Oil City’s Abby Kreidler and Chayse Skinner each served for nine points and Lillie Heise added eight as the Oilers’ volleyball team opened its season Monday night with a straight-set, non-region win over Commodore Perry, 25-20, 27-25, 25-9 at the House of Hustle.

FHS soccer earns tie in opener
Local Sports

FHS soccer earns tie in opener

NORTH EAST — Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth each found the back of the net as the Franklin boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with North East on Saturday in its season-opening non-region match.

Franklin unable to overcome late Titusville TD in opener
Local Sports

Franklin unable to overcome late Titusville TD in opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

TITUSVILLE — After getting off to a slow start last year, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin High School football team were in the hunt for a better beginning to the 2022 campaign against homestanding Titusville on Saturday night in the season and Region 4 opener for both teams at Carter Field.

Local Sports

CLA spikers improve to 2-2

Kelsi Stewart amassed 22 points and 14 digs to lead Christian Life Academy to a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Crawford Christian Academy on Friday night in New-Penn Christian Conference play.

Knights to face Rockets at historic Carter Field
Local Sports

Knights to face Rockets at historic Carter Field

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

When current head coach Matt Turk was a player at Franklin High School back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Knights and Titusville Rockets played each other every season as members of the Northwest Football Conference.

Oilers drill Dragons
Local Sports

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oilers travel to Warren for season opener today
Local Sports

Oilers travel to Warren for season opener today

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through his first five years leading the Oil City football program, head coach Dan York’s Oilers dominated region foe Warren. But, that ended last season as the Dragons pulled out a 21-18 victory.

Knights win Venango Cup
Local Sports

Knights win Venango Cup

Oil City’s Charlie Motter fired a 79 to earn medalist honors on Thursday, but Franklin used a balanced attack to pull out the team win in the annual Venango Cup, which was held at Lucky Hills Golf Course.

Bobcats claim KSAC win; Hargenrader earns medalist
Local Sports

Bobcats claim KSAC win; Hargenrader earns medalist

KOSSUTH — North Clarion’s Zeelan Hargenrader took home medalist honors with a 33, but Clarion earned the team win for the second time in as many Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega matches, this one played Tuesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.

Local Sports

Oilers, Knights stumble in openers

NEW WILMINGTON — Oil City’s Olivia Blauser and Lauren Caralla teamed up for the Oilers’ lone victory in a 4-1 defeat to homestanding Wilmington on Tuesday in the season-opening girls tennis match for both teams.

Local Sports

CLA spikers drop opener

BUTLER — Defending New-Penn Christian Conference champion Christian Life Academy opened its 2022 volleyball campaign with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-24 non-conference loss on the road to First Baptist Christian School of Butler on Monday evening.

Covert leads Warriors to KSAC win
Local Sports

Covert leads Warriors to KSAC win

  • Joe Henderson

CLARION — Emma Covert carded the low round of the day with a 46 to lead Moniteau to the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match on Friday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.

Local Sports

A-C Valley moves home football games to Union

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

FOXBURG — The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School Board, during its meeting this week, approved by a 5-4 vote for the Union/A-C Valley football team to play all home games at Union High School this year.

Local Sports

Warriors claim KSAC golf win

BUTLER — Mariska Shunk fired a 47 to earn medalist honors for the second straight day to lead Moniteau to a second consecutive victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played Wednesday at Aubrey’s Golf Course.

Local Sports

Bobcats roll in KSAC golf opener

CLARION — Playing on its home course, Clarion High School’s golf team rolled to the victory in the first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match of the season, taking the top four spots to sport a 33-point advantage over runner-up Moniteau on Tuesday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

Small-town girl hits it big!
Local Sports

Small-town girl hits it big!

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

It’s one thing to celebrate a birthday in style, but turning 50 is always cause for an even bigger celebration. But, for Donn Keith, even she couldn’t have imagined how truly special her golden birthday would turn out to be.

Bobcats, Eagles rule links
Local Sports

Bobcats, Eagles rule links

STATE COLLEGE — Clarion got its high school golf season off to a strong start on Thursday as the Bobcats traveled to the Happy Valley Invitational in State College and took home the boys Class 2A title by a 20-stroke margin while playing the Penn State Blue Course.