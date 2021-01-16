Knights decked by Cardinals

Photo courtesy of Nancy Hamilton Franklin's Cael Dailey grapples for position on his way to pinning Cochranton's Qwintin Erdley.

Cochranton's Jack Martinec, Blake Foulk, Stetson Boozer and Ramy Sample all engineered pins Friday night as the Cardinals posted a 45-18 victory over homestanding Franklin in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.

The Cardinals also received a technical fall from Willis Morrell and a major decision from Ethan Shoup, plus three forfeits to secure the team win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Knights decked by Cardinals
Local Sports

Knights decked by Cardinals

Cochranton's Jack Martinec, Blake Foulk, Stetson Boozer and Ramy Sample all engineered pins Friday night as the Cardinals posted a 45-18 victory over homestanding Franklin in a non-region wrestling match at the Castle.

+2
Rockets swim past Knights
Local Sports

Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Flyers top Penguins, 6-3, in NHL's return to play
Local Sports

Flyers top Penguins, 6-3, in NHL's return to play

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nolan Patrick missed last season with debilitating migraines and Oskar Lindblom had his shortened in his fight with a rare bone cancer. The only cheers they heard in their comeback games came in the locker room before faceoff in the form of rousing approval from the Phila…

Local Sports

Franklin grapplers drop opener

Powered by pins from Gary Steen, Kane Kettering, Dreyvin Livingston, Jalen Wagner, Jordan DeCarmen, Cole Toy, Owen Miller and Chase Bell, Reynolds' wrestling team rolled over homestanding Franklin, 70-3, in the Knights' season opener on Wednesday.

+2
Panthers upend Wolves
Local Sports

Panthers upend Wolves

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

KNOX - As basketball returns, two teams with totally different experience levels clashed in a socailly-distanced gymnasium at Keystone High School Tuesday night.

+2
Bashor leads Knights past Tigers
Local Sports

Bashor leads Knights past Tigers

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Nearly a month after it was originally slated, Franklin's girls basketball team played its home opener at The Castle, and the Knights made sure it was worth the wait - especially Camdon Bashor.

Always important to stay positive in a coronavirus world
Local Sports

Always important to stay positive in a coronavirus world

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Judas Priest, I never in my life imagined that I'd be forced to work from home on a computer with a screen not much bigger than my cell phone. But, here I am, sitting alone in the man cave trying to figure out how to maneuver around a keyboard that seems as foreign to me as a second language.

Local Sports

Clarion Area volleyball earns national recognition

Clarion High School's state championship girls volleyball team was recently given another honor when they were ranked as the second best team in Pennsylvania across all classes as PrepVolleyball.com released its end-of-season Regional Top Five's rankings for the Northeast Region.

+2
2,000 and it's a Deal!
Local Sports

2,000 and it's a Deal!

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Some people struggle to find time in their daily lives to exercise while juggling work, home life and other community involvement.

Is Claypool slumping?
Local Sports

Is Claypool slumping?

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The initial splash Chase Claypool made quickly turned into a tidal wave, one opposing defenses could no longer ignore.

Oilers earn state awards
Local Sports

Oilers earn state awards

Oil City football has had plenty to celebrate over the holiday break as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were revealed as well as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State Teams, because the Oilers were well represented on both Class 4A squads.

+2
Steelers won't be denied
Local Sports

Steelers won't be denied

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Their once-promising season on the brink of a full-out collapse, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed to the locker room for halftime at Heinz Field on Sunday still searching for the team that began the season with 11 straight victories.

Bucs gift Bell trade
Local Sports

Bucs gift Bell trade

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.

Big Ben takes the blame
Local Sports

Big Ben takes the blame

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger, the father of three young children, used a very father of three young children word to describe why he's come under such heavy criticism during the Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak.

Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'
Local Sports

Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.

Titans unveil all-decade teams
Local Sports

Titans unveil all-decade teams

A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.

Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen
Local Sports

Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…