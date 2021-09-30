Knights defuse Rockets

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt continued his scoring tear by recording yet another hat trick in the Knights’ 6-1 victory over visiting Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

Hudson Fratus actually gave the Rockets a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of the first half before Haniwalt, who now has 23 goals for the season, scored the equalizer four minutes later. Caleb Griffin assisted on the play.

AP

Cubs beat Pirates, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt continued his scoring tear by recording yet another hat trick in the Knights’ 6-1 victory over visiting Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

BRADFORD — Clarion Area High School’s golf team followed up its KSAC championship by winning the District 9 Class 2A title on Monday, beating runner-up Kane by seven strokes at The Pennhills Club.

CORRY — Oil City’s Drayton Dill scored two goals and assisted on two others Monday night as the Oilers doubled up homestanding Corry, 4-2, in a Region 4 matchup for their first victory of the season.

HERSHEY — Matt Woolcock, Christian Miller and Sylas Fox each finished in the top 30 to lead Cranberry’s boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class A race on Saturday at the 15th Annual PIAA Foundation Invitational.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

Eagles spike CCA

MEADVILLE — Destiny Bickel served for 20 points, including 11 aces, and Macayla Heim added 18 points on Friday as Christian Life Academy downed homestanding Crawford Christian Academy, 25-15, 25-7, 25-19 in a New-Penn Christian Conference girls volleyball match.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

LINESVILLE — As fans of the Franklin High School football team watched Friday night’s Region 5 game at Conneaut Area High School, they started to notice a metamorphosis taking place on the field.

Moniteau's Felsing wraps up golf title

CLARION — Kam Kerle of Clarion, the 2021 KSAC team champions, claimed the final mega match of the season with a 39 on Thursday while Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing wrapped up the individual championship for the season by firing a 40 at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Nearly 11 months ago, Oil City’s football team welcomed Harbor Creek to the Oil Field with the District 10 Class 4A championship on the line. That night, OC claimed its third straight championship with a 51-14 victory over the Huskies.

WARREN — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth scored on a penalty kick just 4 1/2 minutes into Thursday’s Region 4 soccer showdown against previously undefeated Warren, lifting the Knights to a 1-0 upset victory over the homestanding Dragons.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After putting together their best performance of the season last Saturday night against Warren, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to carry that momentum into Friday night’s Region 5 matchup at Conneaut Area. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Oiler spikers take down visiting Tigers

Oil City’s Chayse Skinner and Jada Heeter combined to serve for 26 points Wednesday night as the Oilers defeated Sharon, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the House of Hustle.

  • By JAKE DEEMER Contributing writer

CLARION — Clarion University alumnus John Calipari has left his mark on the school’s basketball program — quite literally — as the Moon Township native was honored with a court dedication in his namesake Tuesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.

TITUSVILLE — Franklin upped its record to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in Region 3 as the Knights hit the road to take down Titusville, 26-24, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, on Tuesday night.

NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.

Led by Courtney Clark’s 27 points and 12 assists, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.

SHEFFIELD — Before its offense even stepped on the field, Redbank Valley held a 16-0 lead thanks to two punt-return touchdowns from Ashton Kahle as the Bulldogs easily dispatched of homestanding Sheffield, 55-6, on Saturday in a District 9 Football League matchup.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through four weeks, the 2021 season has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the Oil City football team. Between being on both the winning and losing end of blowouts and enduring a week-plus of COVID-19 protocols, there have been plenty of peaks and valleys for the Oilers.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With youthful miscues and injuries taking a toll, the first three games of the 2021 season haven’t gone the way that head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team would have liked.

Venango Catholic’s Sadie Kalamajka recorded eight blocks while Cheyanne Rudder had seven digs Thursday night as the Vikings won a five-set thriller with Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.