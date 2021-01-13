Franklin junior guard Easton Fulmer rifled in a game-high 23 points as the Knights improved to 4-0 with a 70-35 win over Cochranton in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle on Tuesday.

Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights held a slim 17-14 lead after one period before turning things up. Franklin won he second quarter, 17-3, and the third, 24-12, to take a commanding 58-29 lead into the final stanza.

Panthers upend Wolves
Panthers upend Wolves

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

KNOX - As basketball returns, two teams with totally different experience levels clashed in a socailly-distanced gymnasium at Keystone High School Tuesday night.

Bashor leads Knights past Tigers
Bashor leads Knights past Tigers

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

Nearly a month after it was originally slated, Franklin's girls basketball team played its home opener at The Castle, and the Knights made sure it was worth the wait - especially Camdon Bashor.

Always important to stay positive in a coronavirus world
Always important to stay positive in a coronavirus world

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Judas Priest, I never in my life imagined that I'd be forced to work from home on a computer with a screen not much bigger than my cell phone. But, here I am, sitting alone in the man cave trying to figure out how to maneuver around a keyboard that seems as foreign to me as a second language.

Clarion Area volleyball earns national recognition

Clarion High School's state championship girls volleyball team was recently given another honor when they were ranked as the second best team in Pennsylvania across all classes as PrepVolleyball.com released its end-of-season Regional Top Five's rankings for the Northeast Region.

2,000 and it's a Deal!
2,000 and it's a Deal!

  • Jake Deemer Staff writer

Some people struggle to find time in their daily lives to exercise while juggling work, home life and other community involvement.

Is Claypool slumping?
Is Claypool slumping?

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The initial splash Chase Claypool made quickly turned into a tidal wave, one opposing defenses could no longer ignore.

Oilers earn state awards
Oilers earn state awards

Oil City football has had plenty to celebrate over the holiday break as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were revealed as well as the 2020 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State Teams, because the Oilers were well represented on both Class 4A squads.

Steelers won't be denied
Steelers won't be denied

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Their once-promising season on the brink of a full-out collapse, the Pittsburgh Steelers headed to the locker room for halftime at Heinz Field on Sunday still searching for the team that began the season with 11 straight victories.

Bucs gift Bell trade
Bucs gift Bell trade

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Josh Bell embraced everything about being a Pittsburgh Pirate. He understood as the club retooled following the departure of stars Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole that he would serve as the de facto face of the franchise.

Big Ben takes the blame
Big Ben takes the blame

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger, the father of three young children, used a very father of three young children word to describe why he's come under such heavy criticism during the Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing streak.

Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'
Tomlin: 'A lot on the table'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.

Titans unveil all-decade teams
Titans unveil all-decade teams

A number of former area athletes were recognized by Westminster College recently as the school announced its all-decade sports teams. Heading the list was Franklin High School graduate Nick Fiorentino, who earned first-team honors in two sports - football and men's track and field.

Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen
Holly was more than a coach to this former disruptive teen

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

He was known for his tremendous leaping ability and was regarded as a prolific free-throw shooter during his playing days at Union High School in Rimersburg, but for those who knew him in this area, Larry Holly served for many years as Tim Shaw's radio analyst for high school basketball game…

Falcon Knights' pair named D-9 MVPs

Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Caden Rainey and Carter Terwint were named offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively, and Redbank Valley's Blane Gold was tabbed Coach of the Year in District 9 Small School South as the district's all-star team was announced this past week.

Knights dispatch Devils
Knights dispatch Devils

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball …

Knights aim to build steam
Knights aim to build steam

  • Ed Brannon Sports editor

Like a dependable old steam engine that required a lengthy overhaul, Franklin's girls basketball team finally seems destined to pull the train out of the station and get back on the tracks.

LaVan, Brown honored
LaVan, Brown honored

Earlier this year, Tim LaVan and Mike Brown were honored by being named co-winners of the 2020 Sportsmanship I Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.

Knights set for opener

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Coming off a season in which they pumped in a school-record 213 three-point shots, Franklin High School's boys basketball team is poised to make another deep run in the state playoffs during the upcoming 2020-21 season.