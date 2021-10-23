Knights drop non-region tilt to Golden Tornado

BUTLER — Heading into Friday night’s non-region game at Butler, the Franklin Knights football team was hoping to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Golden Tornado. However, a pair of first-half turnovers kept Franklin’s offense in check while the balanced offensive attack of Butler proved to be too much for the Knights to handle as they dropped a 60-8 decision.
The game got off to a good start for Franklin’s defense as they forced a fumble on Butler’s first series of the game, recovering the loose ball at their own 29-yard line. But, the Knights turned it back over just two plays later as Jake Zirnsak stepped in front of a Hunter Masteller pass, giving Butler the ball back at the Franklin 43. The Golden Tornado needed just three plays to cash in as Lance Slater scored on a 10-yard run.
KNOX — Keystone’s Kyle Nellis ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and also hauled in a 35-yard TD pass to help the Panthers capture the District 9 Small South Division title Friday night with a 48-20 drubbing of visiting Elk County Catholic.
With just one game remaining on its regular-season slate, Oil City’s football team will try to get back to .500 tonight when it welcomes Erie High to the Oil Field for a non-region clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer served for 11 points with three aces and Reyna Watson added 10 points and seven aces as the Berries wrapped up their regular season Friday night with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 win over Forest Area in KSAC girls volleyball action at the Berry Dome.
BUTLER — Heading into Friday night’s non-region game at Butler, the Franklin Knights football team was hoping to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Golden Tornado. However, a pair of first-half turnovers kept Franklin’s offense in check while the balanced offensive attack of Butler proved…
More than 20 youngsters attended a turkey hunting workshop this past Saturday, which was hosted by the Allegheny Sultans Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), at the Izaak Walton League in Oil City.
CHICORA — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams continued their stellar seasons on Thursday by sweeping the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Invitational held at Karns City High School. Clarion pulled off the same feat in the junior high races.
After closing out its Region 5 schedule last week against General McLane, the Franklin Knights football team won’t be getting any breaks in the first of their two non-region games to close out the season as the squad will hit the road tonight to take on Butler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Clarion’s Korrin Burns piled up 16 kills, 12 points, five digs and three aces while Noel Anthony added 30 set assists, 10 points and four aces on Wednesday night as the Bobcats’ volleyball team downed homestanding Redbank Valley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 to remain undefeated in th…
KIRTLAND, Ohio — For the past 15 years, the Kirtland Hornets football program has been nearly unstoppable in the state of Ohio under head coach and former Oil City High School graduate Tiger LaVerde, racking up six state titles, including the past three in a row.
YORK — Clarion’s brother-sister tandem of Kameron and McKayla Kerle each placed in the top half of their classes on a windy Monday in the PIAA Class 2A State Golf Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Christian Life Academy cruised to its second straight New-Penn Christian Conference championship on Saturday at Hepler’s Gym by beating Crawford County Schooling Initiative in the semifinals before going on to take down Grove City Christian Academy for the title.
Franklin’s Nadalie Latchaw took first place in the varsity girls race while Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Oil City’s Jack Mumford finished second and third, respectively, in the varsity boys race on Saturday in the Rocky Grove Invitational held at Two Mile Run County Park.
After leading 2-0 at the midpoint, Franklin surrendered three unanswered goals in the second half — including the deciding goal with just 33 seconds left — as the Knights dropped a 3-2, non-region boys soccer game to visiting Karns City on Saturday.
Over the past several seasons, Oil City’s running game has run roughshod over its opponents, racking up yardage and re-writing its program record books. But, on Friday night at the Oil Field against Meadville in the Region 5 finale, the shoe was on the other foot.
Looking to recover after a pair of humbling defeats, the Franklin Knights football team saved one of its best performances of the season for Homecoming against visiting General McLane in a Region 5 matchup on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Despite getting 20 service points and seven digs from Rylee Reed and 15 points and 15 assists from Courtney Clark, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team fell in four sets on the road to West Middlesex, 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19 in a showdown of unbeaten Region 1 teams Friday night.
BRADFORD — Central Clarion freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night as Central Clarion cruised to a 36-7 road win over Bradford in a District 9 Football League Large School Division matchup.
EMPORIUM — Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley pushed its win streak to six in a row on Thursday night as the Falcon Knights traveled to Cameron County to pull out a 20-6 victory in District 9 Football League Small School crossover play.
After a rough outing against Meadville last week, the Franklin Knights football team will look to end a two-game losing streak tonight as they host General McLane for Homecoming in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each ran to victories on Thursday at home against North Clarion and, in the process, clinched the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference titles as well. It was a showdown in which all four teams entered with unbeaten conference records. Cranberry…
After losing the first set by a 25-14 score, Oil City rallied to win the next three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 to defeat homestanding Franklin in a Region 3 girls volleyball match at the Castle.
Coming off a disappointing loss to Warren a week ago in which it squandered an 18-point halftime lead, Oil City will try to rebound tonight, but it won’t be easy as Meadville comes to the Oil Field for a 7 p.m. Region 5 showdown.
FOXBURG — Cranberry’s boys and girls cross country teams each remained undefeated in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference on Wednesday following identical 15-50 forfeit victories over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union.
Cranberry’s girls volleyball team racked up its sixth win in a row on Tuesday night with 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference clash at the Berry Dome.
TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s cross country team closed out its regular season on Tuesday in a Region 3 tri-meet with Cambridge Springs and homestanding Titusville. The Oilers’ boys team picked up a sweep, beating the Rockets 15-50 and the Blue Devils 25-30, while the girls notched a split, upendi…
We were ready to pull the plug. After years of traveling to western Ontario for fishing each summer, we were flummoxed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. But not to worry, we thought. A vaccine was on the horizon, people will get it, and all will be well for 2021.
Fresh off winning the Kane Tournament on Saturday, Cranberry’s girls volleyball team continued its winning ways on Monday, rolling past visiting Karns City, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9 in a KSAC match at the Berry Dome.