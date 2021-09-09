Knights fall at home to C-L

CLARION — One of the most recognizable Golden Eagle alumni of recent decades will soon have a permanent home in Tippin Gymnasium. John Calipari, a 1982 Clarion graduate and former men’s basketball player, will return to Clarion on Tuesday, Sept. 21, as the court in Tippin Gymnasium is offici…
Mary Matyasousky and Bella Toto claimed two of the three singles matches and Wilmington went on to sweep both doubles matches on Tuesday en route to a 4-1 win over homestanding Oil City in Region 1 girls tennis play.
CLARION — Clarion’s McKayla Kerle took home medalist honors with a 36, but Moniteau came away with the team victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf match played at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
Nate Pfennigwerth tallied two goals and two assists while Gage Haniwalt added a pair of goals and an assist as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-3 victory over visiting Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday in Region 4 action.
Estella Adams collected 11 assists and 10 aces as Franklin rallied for a 25-21, 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory over rival Oil City on Tuesday night in girls volleyball action at the House of Hustle.
CLARION — A number of electrifying plays in the return game nearly drove the Golden Eagles to a come-from-behind victory, but Clarion University’s football team came up short at home on Saturday, falling 31-26 to Lake Erie at Memorial Stadium.
PORT ALLEGANY — Keystone quarterback Bret Wingard connected with Kyle Nellis for an 82-yard touchdown pass with just 2:21 to play in the game to provide the game-winning score in the Panthers’ 36-30 victory on the road over Port Allegany on Friday night in District 9 play.
Katie Beggs served for 20 points, including eight aces, and added five kills Friday night as Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team rallied to beat visiting CCSI, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 in a New-Penn Christian Conference match.
After opening the season on the road last week, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will host Fairview for their home opener tonight in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
FOXBURG — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing fired the low round of the day with a sizzling 36, but Clarion’s depth proved to be the difference again as the Bobcats rolled to a first-place team victory in the third KSAC mega match of the season on Tuesday.
Christian Life Academy’s girls volleyball team was handed its first loss of the season with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 decision against visiting Crawford Christian Academy in New-Penn Christian Conference action.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Daniel Dye, the son of Rocky Grove High School graduate Randy Dye, made his fifth career ARCA Menards Series national start on Sunday at the flat Milwaukee Mile oval, driving the No. 21 Solar-Fit, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED Chevrolet SS for GMS Racing.
KNOX — Despite managing just 78 yards of total offense, Keystone’s football team dominated in two of the other phases of the game Friday night — defense and special teams — to pull off a wild 22-20 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in the District 9 Football League season opener for both teams.
After going through their share of ups-and-downs during the COVID-19 altered 2020 season, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team will be looking to get the 2021 campaign off to a sold start today as it travels to Harbor Creek to take on the District 10 runner-up Huskies.…
The home run derby and memorial service for the late Kyle Nulph will be held today at the Miller-Sibley Sports Complex beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to a softball home run derby, a wiffleball home run derby has been added and there are three youth divisions (9-and-under, 10-12 year-olds a…