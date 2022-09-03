Knights fall to Hickory

HERMITAGE — After coming up just shy of a victory in their season opener last week, the Franklin High School football team was looking to even its record on the road against Hickory in a non-region matchup Friday night at Hornets Stadium.
However, the Hornets had other ideas as they turned two Franklin first-quarter turnovers into an early 20-0 lead and they never looked back in recording a 62-3 victory over the Knights.
PORT ALLEGANY — Central Clarion’s Dawson Hotchkiss scored three touchdowns during a 22-point third quarter Friday night and sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 280 yards and three scores as the Wildcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Port Allegany, 29-24 in a Di…
Cranberry’s Ayanna Ferringer racked up 14 kills, eight service points, four digs and three blocks Friday night as the Berries rolled to a 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 victory over Oil City in a non-region volleyball match at the Berry Dome.
HERMITAGE — After coming up just shy of a victory in their season opener last week, the Franklin High School football team was looking to even its record on the road against Hickory in a non-region matchup Friday night at Hornets Stadium.
CHICORA — Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler served for 16 points, including 10 for aces, and Abby Boland added eight kills and three blocks as the Knights rolled past homestanding Karns City, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 in a non-region volleyball matchup on Thursday night.
KOSSUTH — Cranberry’s Brooke Whitling earned medalist honors with a 42 as Cranberry crept closer to Moniteau, the Warriors still had enough to come away with the team win on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Franklin’s quartet of Gabby LaJeunesse, Sydni Hoobler, Jennifer Blum and Sydney May turned in stellar performances Monday evening as the Knights’ volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Cranberry, 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11 in a non-region match at the Berry Dome.
Oil City’s Abby Kreidler and Chayse Skinner each served for nine points and Lillie Heise added eight as the Oilers’ volleyball team opened its season Monday night with a straight-set, non-region win over Commodore Perry, 25-20, 27-25, 25-9 at the House of Hustle.
TITUSVILLE — After getting off to a slow start last year, head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin High School football team were in the hunt for a better beginning to the 2022 campaign against homestanding Titusville on Saturday night in the season and Region 4 opener for both teams at Carter Field.
Braving grueling temperatures and the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a local woman recently competed in the 101-mile Tahoe Rim Traile Endurance Run in Carson City, Nevada — and she won.
STRATTANVILLE — Jase Ferguson passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Central Clarion overcame six turnovers en route to a 42-7 home win over Brookville in a District 9 Large School matchup.
Kelsi Stewart amassed 22 points and 14 digs to lead Christian Life Academy to a 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Crawford Christian Academy on Friday night in New-Penn Christian Conference play.
When current head coach Matt Turk was a player at Franklin High School back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Knights and Titusville Rockets played each other every season as members of the Northwest Football Conference.
WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
Oil City’s Charlie Motter fired a 79 to earn medalist honors on Thursday, but Franklin used a balanced attack to pull out the team win in the annual Venango Cup, which was held at Lucky Hills Golf Course.
GUYS MILLS — Franklin’s Aidan McCracken earned medalist honors by shooting a 39 on Wednesday, but the Knights dropped a 172-174 squeaker to homestanding Lakeview in a boys golf match at Mt. Hope Golf Course.
KOSSUTH — North Clarion’s Zeelan Hargenrader took home medalist honors with a 33, but Clarion earned the team win for the second time in as many Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega matches, this one played Tuesday at Hi-Level Golf Course.
NEW WILMINGTON — Oil City’s Olivia Blauser and Lauren Caralla teamed up for the Oilers’ lone victory in a 4-1 defeat to homestanding Wilmington on Tuesday in the season-opening girls tennis match for both teams.
BUTLER — Defending New-Penn Christian Conference champion Christian Life Academy opened its 2022 volleyball campaign with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-24 non-conference loss on the road to First Baptist Christian School of Butler on Monday evening.
Franklin’s Ryan McCandless earned medalist honors Monday by shooting an 80 and teammate Zach Rugh was just a shot back as the Knights captured the Region 4 mega match, which was held at Wanango Country Club.
Led by the pitching of Matt Kossick and the hitting of Joe Desko and Mason McFeaters, Hanna Screen Printing (HSP) went 5-1 recently to capture the Venango County Modified League softball title at Miller-Sibley’s Arnie Weaver Field.
BUTLER — Mariska Shunk fired a 47 to earn medalist honors for the second straight day to lead Moniteau to a second consecutive victory in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls mega match played Wednesday at Aubrey’s Golf Course.
CLARION — Playing on its home course, Clarion High School’s golf team rolled to the victory in the first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference mega match of the season, taking the top four spots to sport a 33-point advantage over runner-up Moniteau on Tuesday at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
It’s one thing to celebrate a birthday in style, but turning 50 is always cause for an even bigger celebration. But, for Donn Keith, even she couldn’t have imagined how truly special her golden birthday would turn out to be.
STATE COLLEGE — Clarion got its high school golf season off to a strong start on Thursday as the Bobcats traveled to the Happy Valley Invitational in State College and took home the boys Class 2A title by a 20-stroke margin while playing the Penn State Blue Course.
“The only real outdoorsmen wear Woolrich plaid and carry a thutty-thutty,” the old timer said. We agreed with him, but that was 50 years ago. We no longer own either. We’ve had to rethink that statement lately. Outdoor sports showed huge surges in participation during the first two years of …
CLARION – Clarion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced Friday that Jermaine Cooper has been elevated to the position of Interim Head Coach of the Golden Eagle women’s basketball program. Cooper had previously served as the program’s assistant coach for the last…