Knights fall to North East

NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.
Krew Ksenich recorded a hat trick for the homestanding Grapepickers, now 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the region. Franklin is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Rocky Grove’s Ethan Knapp won the varsity boys race as the Orioles took the top four places en route to a 17-44 decision over visiting Franklin in a Region 3 meet at Two Mile Run County Park on Tuesday.
CLARION — Clarion University alumnus John Calipari has left his mark on the school’s basketball program — quite literally — as the Moon Township native was honored with a court dedication in his namesake Tuesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.
Led by Courtney Clark’s 27 points and 12 assists, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.
Thanks to another stellar performance by its entire team, Clarion Area High School officially wrapped up the 2021 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf championship on Monday at Wanango Country Club.
LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University wide receiver Quinn Zinobile was honored Monday as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Week after posting one of the best days of his career this past weekend.
Playing arguably their toughest opponent to date, the Franklin Knights football team put together its best game of the season against Warren on Saturday night in a Region 5 matchup at the Franklin High School field.
SHEFFIELD — Before its offense even stepped on the field, Redbank Valley held a 16-0 lead thanks to two punt-return touchdowns from Ashton Kahle as the Bulldogs easily dispatched of homestanding Sheffield, 55-6, on Saturday in a District 9 Football League matchup.
Through four weeks, the 2021 season has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the Oil City football team. Between being on both the winning and losing end of blowouts and enduring a week-plus of COVID-19 protocols, there have been plenty of peaks and valleys for the Oilers.
Venango Catholic’s Sadie Kalamajka recorded eight blocks while Cheyanne Rudder had seven digs Thursday night as the Vikings won a five-set thriller with Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.
CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.
Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.
RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.
KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.
TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.
TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.