Knights fall to North East

Reston Weismann

Franklin goalie Reston Weismann makes a save on a penalty kick during Tuesday night’s match against North East.

 Photo courtesy of Christy Fackler

NORTH EAST — Despite getting a pair of late goals from Gage Haniwalt, Franklin’s boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to North East, 5-2, in Region 4 action.

Krew Ksenich recorded a hat trick for the homestanding Grapepickers, now 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the region. Franklin is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the region.

  • By JAKE DEEMER Contributing writer

CLARION — Clarion University alumnus John Calipari has left his mark on the school’s basketball program — quite literally — as the Moon Township native was honored with a court dedication in his namesake Tuesday night at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.

TITUSVILLE — Franklin upped its record to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in Region 3 as the Knights hit the road to take down Titusville, 26-24, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, on Tuesday night.

Led by Courtney Clark’s 27 points and 12 assists, Rocky Grove’s girls volleyball team improved to 4-0 Monday night following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Sharon in a non-region match at the Nest.

SHEFFIELD — Before its offense even stepped on the field, Redbank Valley held a 16-0 lead thanks to two punt-return touchdowns from Ashton Kahle as the Bulldogs easily dispatched of homestanding Sheffield, 55-6, on Saturday in a District 9 Football League matchup.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through four weeks, the 2021 season has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the Oil City football team. Between being on both the winning and losing end of blowouts and enduring a week-plus of COVID-19 protocols, there have been plenty of peaks and valleys for the Oilers.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With youthful miscues and injuries taking a toll, the first three games of the 2021 season haven’t gone the way that head coach Matt Turk and his Franklin Knights football team would have liked.

Venango Catholic’s Sadie Kalamajka recorded eight blocks while Cheyanne Rudder had seven digs Thursday night as the Vikings won a five-set thriller with Karns City in a KSAC girls volleyball match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After a week off, Oil City returns to the gridiron tonight and it will face its toughest challenge so far as the Oilers welcome Sharon to the Oil Field for their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

RUSSELL — Franklin’s Chippy Whitling scored a pair of first-half goals while Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth added one apiece on Wednesday as the Knights held on for a 4-3 road win over Eisenhower in a Region 4 boys soccer showdown.

CLARION — Korrin Burns amassed 19 kills, seven points, including two aces, and seven digs Wednesday night as Clarion swept visiting Tyrone by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in a non-conference girls volleyball match.

GREENVILLE — Oil City won two of the three singles matches and swept both of the doubles matches en route to a 4-1 win over Greenville on Tuesday in a Region 1 girls tennis match.

Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race to lead Oil City to a sweep over visiting Franklin and Maplewood on Tuesday in a Region 3 cross country tri-meet.

Franklin's Caleb Griffin and Chippy Whitling scored two goals apiece on Monday as the Knights shut out homestanding Oil City, 9-0, in a Region 4 boys soccer match at the Oil Field.

OC to host Sharon in Week 4

Instead of having back-to-back weeks off in the middle of the regular season, Oil City’s football team has scheduled Sharon for this Friday, Sept. 17, in a non-region contest at the Oil Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Woolcock leads Berries to first place

WEST MIDDLESEX — Matt Woolcock’s second-place finish led Cranberry’s boys cross country squad to the team title of the Big Red Invitational on Saturday, pacing the 30-team field. The Berries’ girls also fared well, placing fifth in its 22-team field.

  • Joe Henderson

LAWRENCE PARK — Gage Haniwalt recorded not one, but two hat tricks as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 4-0 with an 11-1 victory over homestanding Iroquois on Saturday in a non-region match.

CLA upends GCC

Christian Life Academy upped its record to 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the NPCC with a 26-24, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14 victory over Grove City Christian.

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

RUSSELL — Through the first two games, the Franklin Knights football team has had its share of struggles in the first half. After all, they fell behind 28-7 in their season opener at Harbor Creek in the opening half and trailed 34-0 by halftime in their home opener last week against Fairview.

KNOX -- Bret Wingard ran for a touchdown and tossed two scoring passes to Zander McHenry on Friday as Keystone knocked off Brockway, 24-6, in a D9 Small South Division contest on First Responders/Military Appreciation Night at Keystone High School.

Bobcats use depth to win KSAC event

TIONESTA — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 to capture medalist honors on Thursday, but Clarion used its talented depth to sweep the next five spots and roll to another first-place finish in the fifth KSAC mega match of the season.

TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth and Gage Haniwalt each scored a pair of goals and assisted on another Thursday evening as the Knights overcame an early deficit to post a 7-1 victory over Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer match at historic Carter Field.