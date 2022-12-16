Led by four-event winner Cam Smith, Franklin’s boys swim team opened up its Region 1 schedule Thursday night with a resounding 104-49 win over Slippery Rock in action at the Franklin YMCA. The visiting Rockets gained a split by posting a 103-53 victory in the girls meet.
GROVE CITY — Dawson Carroll connected for four of Cochranton’s 11 three-pointers to finish with a career-high 16 points as the Cardinals rallied in the second half for a 65-59 verdict over homestanding George Junior on Wednesday night in non-region boys basketball play.
FRILLS CORNERS — Emma McFarland led a balanced offense with 11 points as North Clarion remained unbeaten with a 57-23 win over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball matchup.
SAEGERTOWN — Led by pins from Porter Brooks, Logan Corner, Carter Beck and Travis Huya, Saegertown jumped out to an early 30-0 lead Wednesday night and went on to post a 52-15 victory over visiting Franklin in a Region 2 wrestling match.
Damon Curry netted a game-high 19 points and also pulled down eight rebounds as Franklin pulled away in the final minutes to post a 59-53 victory over visiting Meadville in non-region boys basketball action on Tuesday night at the Castle.
Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail collaborated for 39 points and seven three-pointers Monday night as the Bobcats squeezed out a 58-50 road win over Rocky Grove in a non-conference showdown at the Nest.
BROOKVILLE — Kye Winslow and Camden Smith each were four-time winners as the Franklin boys swim team opened the season with a 106-38 victory over Brookville on Monday night in a non-region meet. Despite two victories from Alaina Brown, the Raiders were able to get a split with a 11-57 decisi…
Makenzie Yanc, Hailee Rodgers and Finley Rauscher combined to score 31 points as Cambridge Springs ended homestanding Franklin’s three-game winning streak with a 33-21 defeat on Saturday in non-region girls basketball action at the Castle.
Thanks to a 27-2 explosion that turned an 11-6 deficit into a 33-13 lead, Franklin’s girls basketball team rallied Thursday night for its third straight win, downing Grove City, 46-28 in a non-region matchup at the Castle.
Without two injured starters in Damon Curry and Johnathan Leccia, Franklin’s boys basketball team struggled on the road against a talented Cathedral Prep squad in dropping a 65-29 decision in non-region play on Wednesday night at the Hagerty Events Center.
Jenn and Jamie Blum combined to score 11 of their 20 combined points in the third quarter to fuel a 13-5 surge as Franklin rallied for a 42-38 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Tuesday night in non-region girls basketball action at the Castle.
RIMERSBURG — Dawson Camper recorded a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds as Union improved to 2-1 overall with a 57-42 win over visiting Ridgway on Monday night in non-conference boys basketball action.
D’Andre Whitman scorched the chord for 26 points to earn MVP and lead Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team to a 65-38 victory over Cranberry en route to taking home the title of the Roy Sanner boys basketball tournament on Saturday at the Nest.
Libby Kolesar netted a game-high 13 points, but Christian Life Academy’s girls basketball team dropped its season opener on Thursday to Calvary Baptist, 27-24, in an New-Penn Christian Conference matchup at the Pope Pius XI Activity Center.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When Doug Peffer opened his big-game butcher shop, deer hunters around the intersection of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties could pick from perhaps a dozen full-service processors to carve their harvest.
It’s already been another stellar season for the Kirtland (Ohio) Hornets football team, but on Saturday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, it has a chance to be the “perfect” season for head coach Tiger LaVerde.
Clarion Area volleyball coach Shari Campbell has received plenty of well-deserved accolades and honors during her outstanding career, and as of Monday, she can add the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame to that list.
GROVE CITY — For the second season in a row, Grove City’s football season came to an end at the hands of District 6’s Central (Martinsburg) in the quarterfinal round of the PIAA playoffs, falling to the Scarlet Dragons 35-7 at Forker Field on Friday night.
Clarion’s London Fuller won her second Atlantic Region Player of the Year honor in 2022 while Julia Piccolino and Cassidy Snider earned all-region honors, as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their Atlantic Region honors on Wednesday. The trio will now be eligible …
Having put together one of the finest seasons by a high school running back in history, Oil City junior Ethen Knox was honored with a pair of first-team selections in Region 4 on Tuesday as District 10 released its all-region football teams.
ERIE — Clarion University’s volleyball team gave the homestanding Gannon everything it could handle through four sets on Sunday, but the Golden Eagles ultimately fell by a 3-1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20) score to the Golden Knights at the Highmark Events Center in the NCAA Division II Atlan…
SLIPPERY ROCK — Grove City used a big surge in the middle part of the game to segue a come-from-behind victory into a rout, taking down Slippery Rock by a 42-23 margin to claim the District 10 Class 3A championship on Friday night at Slippery Rock University.
PITTSBURGH — Keyshawn Morsillo ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Roderick Jeter had a pair of rushing scores as Westinghouse moved to 12-0 on the season with a 44-8 win over Central Clarion in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup Friday night at Cupples Stadium.
CLARION — Setter London Fuller was named the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Atlantic Region Player of the Year on Thursday, highlighting a trio of Clarion University volleyball players to earn D2CCA All-Region honors.