Knights handle Oilers in opener

Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.
But, coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights were unfazed by the preseason hype, the large crowd or the high hopes as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back in rolling to a 68-36 victory in their only meeting against the Oilers this season.
BROOKVILLE — Oil City sophomore Kallie Smith was a four-event winner Friday night, but Oil City’s girls and boys swim teams were swept by homestanding Brookville in a non-region meet in the season opener. Brookville won the girls meet, 95-75, and also took the boys meet, 87-77.
Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.
After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School’s boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the District 10 all-region squads that were released on Thursday.
CLARION — Three legendary Clarion University coaches — Dave Hrovat, Don Leas and Becky Rutt — were named today to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) list of 100 Greatest College Swimming & Diving Coaches of the past 100 years.
After the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 basketball season, delaying its start by about a month for most teams, the 2021-22 season looks to be getting off to its normal start this year, beginning with the annual tipoff tournaments on Friday and Saturday at high school gymnasi…
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Senior Cecily Greggs, a former standout at Lakeview High School, recorded an NCAA provisional qualifying mark in the high jump to lead the Slippery Rock University women’s indoor track and field team to a total of 11 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualify…
WHEELING, W.Va. – Clarion University’s volleyball team’s historic 2021 season came to a close on Thursday night, as the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles fell to fourth-seeded Edinboro 3-1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18) in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.
When Redbank Valley’s football team steps on the turf of North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium tonight, it will already have made history. How far the squad takes that history will be determined over 48 minutes of play against District 7 champion Bishop Canevin with a trip to Hershey and the Class…
Sophomores Jack Mumford of Oil City and Nadalie Latchaw of Franklin each were named as their region’s runner of the year on Friday as the 2021 District 10 All-Region Cross Country teams were announced.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Martinsburg Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine passed for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night to propel the undefeated Dragons to a 35-6 victory over Grove City in a PIAA Class 3A football quarterfinal matchup at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
With only eight football teams still standing in Pennsylvania on the Class 1A gridiron, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs find themselves in that elite company for the second straight season. The question now is can they make it one step further?
CLARION — Sierra Bermudez set or tied a trio of single-game scoring records in dazzling fashion on Monday morning, leading Clarion University’s women’s basketball team to a 102-57 victory over Penn State Shenango at Tippin Gym.
BARBOURVILLE, Kentucky — Former Franklin High School swimming standout Madi Mathews of King University swam the anchor legs on a pair of women’s record-setting relay events on Sunday in the Union Invitational, which was the final competition of the fall semester.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Anthony Nemec ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Grove City captured the District 10 Class 3A title with a 28-20 victory over Slippery Rock in the championship game on Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
EAST STROUDSBURG — Clarion University’s volleyball team claimed the third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship in program history on Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Gannon 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17) at East Stroudsburg’s Koehler Fieldhouse. It is the Golden Eagl…
LOCK HAVEN – Outside hitter Cassidy Snider became the third player in program history to earn Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Rookie of the Year honors, highlighting a trio of Golden Eagle volleyball players to earn All-PSAC West status in 2021.
With a roster that featured only seven seniors and facing a schedule that included seven future playoff teams, head coach Matt Turk knew his young Franklin Knights football team was going to be facing long odds for the 2021 season.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Early on in Clarion’s PIAA Class 1A volleyball semifinal on Tuesday night at Slippery Rock High School, the Bobcats almost looked mortal as they trailed District 7 champion Bishop Canevin 19-13 in the first set.
LOCK HAVEN — After leading the Clarion University men’s basketball team to their first 2-0 start in more than a decade, Gerald Jarmon was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division Offensive Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion Area’s PIAA Class 1A title defense stayed alive on Saturday at Slippery Rock High School, and it did so with ease in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals.
EDINBORO — Hunter Hohman accounted for 345 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Grove City rallied in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-21 victory over Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday in a District 10 Class 3A semifinal matchup at Edinboro University.