Workers continued to install artificial turf on the infield of Franklin High School’s baseball field on Thursday. The project is being done by Playing Surface Solutions out of Saegertown and the hope is that the Knights will be able to hold their home opener on Wednesday against Sharon. Franklin athletic director Becky Barnes also noted that the turf for the outfield, as well as complete turf renovation on the softball field, is scheduled to begin in June.
Knights hope to hold hold opener Wednesday on new 'turf'
- Photo by Kelly Malek
GROVE CITY — Shalyn Whittemore and Sophie Garmong combined on a two-hit shutout and Libbie Arnink doubled home a pair of runs on Thursday as Oil City blanked homestanding Grove City, 6-0, in a Region 4 softball matchup.
- Photo by Kelly Malek
Oil City’s boys tennis team dropped to 3-5 on the campaign after falling to visiting Hickory, 4-1, in a Region 1 clash on Thursday evening.
Conneaut Area’s Dawson Thomas drove in two runs and the visiting Eagles held on for a 5-3 win over Oil City in Region 2 baseball action on Thursday.
Ethen Knox was a three-time winner as the Oil City boys track and field team posted a narrow 78-72 victory over visiting Corry on Wednesday in a Region 3 dual meet. Chayse Skinner an Meghan Flinchbaugh were double winners for the Oil City girls, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped a 105-45 …
Rocky Grove’s Joshua Stevenson served for nine points and added 20 set assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles fell on the road to Meadville, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in a Region 1 boys volleyball matchup at the House of Thrills.
TIONESTA — Emily Rice had a big night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs, as Rocky Grove outslugged homestanding Forest Area, 20-9, on Monday in non-region girls softball action.
WEST SUNBURY — Kaine McFarland and Mason Burford were each triple winners as North Clarion’s boys track and field team upended homestanding Moniteau, 82-67, while the Warriors made it a split by taking the girls meet, 108-42.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners took final action to restructure the state’s process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.
PITTSBURGH — Under the bright lights of PNC Park, Titusville’s baseball team took to the field to square off against Athens High School, but dropped a 3-1 decision in the non-region contest on Saturday night.
WEST MIDDLESEX — Cam Crocker took home a pair of victories on Saturday as Oil City’s boys track and field team placed second out of 13 teams at the Big Red Invitational.
Oil City pitchers Will McMahon and Jacob Teeter combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts on Friday as the Oilers knocked off visiting Hickory, 6-2, in a Region 2 baseball matchup.
A total of 56 area athletes earned postseason accolades as District 10 released its all-region teams for basketball and swimming (both boys and girls) for the recently completed 2022-23 season.
Led by triple winners Landen Wolfkiel and Aaron Burrows, Titusville’s boys track and field team posted a 98-52 non-region home win over Cranberry on Thursday.
All nine batters in Franklin’s lineup drove in at least one run as the Knights rolled to a 16-0, three-inning victory over visiting Oil City in a Region 4 softball showdown on Thursday.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Luke Guth led off the game with a solo home run and he also pitched 5 1/3 innings on the mound to earn the win as Franklin ended a two-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory over Slippery Rock on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Abby Foley went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs as Oil City’s girls softball team improved to 4-1 on the season following an 11-3 victory over visiting Sharon on Tuesday in Region 4 action.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Franklin’s track and field teams started the season off on the wrong foot, getting swept by homestanding Slippery Rock in a non-region matchup on Tuesday. The boys fell 102.5-47.5 while the girls dropped a 117-27 decision.
FARRELL — Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team jumped to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 1 with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-10 victory over homestanding Farrell on Tuesday.
STONEBORO — Mackenzie Parks went 4-for-5 at the plate while Bella Ielase and Emerson Stevens drove in three runs each as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley exploded past homestanding Lakeview, 16-4, in a non-region softball clash on Monday.
SHARPSVILLE — Trinity Edge fired a gem and the bottom third of Franklin’s lineup provided plenty of pop as the Knights shut down homestanding Sharpsville, 4-0, in a non-region softball clash on Saturday.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) on Friday announced that the 2023 creel limit for Lake Erie yellow perch will remain at 30 per day and the creel limit for walleye will stay at six per day.
FOXBURG — Bailey Crissman fired a complete-game shutout to lead homestanding Union/A-C Valley to an 8-0 victory over Cranberry is KSAC baseball play on Thursday.
Jillian Ewing, Rilee Hanna, Abby Boland and Kirsten Hicks drove in two runs apiece as homestanding Franklin made short work of Slippery Rock in a 16-1 Region 4 victory that only lasted three innings on Thursday.
Reyna Watson tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout while Denali Wenner tripled, scored a run and drove in a run as homestanding Cranberry blanked Rocky Grove by a 2-0 score on Wednesday in a non-region girls softball matchup.
CHICORA — Aiden Ortz was a triple winner, but it wasn’t enough as Redbank Valley lost its first meet of the season, 86-64 to homestanding Karns City on Tuesday in a KSAC track and field dual meet.
- By ED BRANNON Sports editor
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and the phenomenon has really exploded in the United States where nearly five million people have picked up the game.
Riley Coe collected three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in a pair of runs while Reyna Watson and McKaylah Smith combined to toss a four-hitter as Cranberry’s girls softball team opened its season on Tuesday with a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Clarion in a Keyston…
Grove City’s Hunter Hohman and Titusville’s Brock Covell each were named region wrestler of the year while Franklin had three grapplers named to the Region 2 squad as District 10 released its 2022-23 District 10 all-region teams.
LINESVILLE — Blayne Baker accumulated team highs of 23 points and 14 kills as the Rocky Grove boys volleyball team opened its season with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 victory over homestanding Conneaut Area on Tuesday in a Region 1 match.
Oil City’s Sophia Garmong singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday as the Oilers capped a late rally to defeat visiting Titusville, 3-2 in Region 3 girls softball action.
The Clarion “Sports Hall of Fame” committee announced recently that seven new members will be inducted into the 2023 HOF Class on Friday, April 28. The new inductees are Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (wrestling); Amanda Gough (volleyball, softball, basketball), Matthew Guyton golf); Rich Herman (SID,…
FRILLS CORNERS — Mason Burford and Kaine McFarland each were four-time winners as the North Clarion boys track and field team opened its season with an 89-61 victory over visiting Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet. Laiyla Russell won four events as the Cranberry girls…
SLIPPERY ROCK — Alex Stevens went the distance on the mound while Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield combined for five of Oil City’s nine hits on Monday as the Oilers evened their record at 2-2 following a 6-2 win over Slippery Rock in Region 2 baseball play.
PITTSBURGH — Baine Snyder took home a pair of first place finishes and Cam Crocker added another as Oil City’s track and field team traveled to the 19th Annual South Hills Classic on Saturday.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
Putting together a winning baseball team is practically an annual tradition at Franklin High School.
WARREN — Spencer Greene locked up a victory for the Oilers but it was their only one as Oil City dropped a 4-1 decision on the road to Warren in Region 1 boys tennis play on Thursday.
Trinity Edge just missed out on a tossing a perfect game, instead having to “settle” for a no-hitter, while Sydni Hoobler and Gabby Laderer combined for seven RBIs as Franklin’s softball team rolled to a 15-0, three-inning victory in its home opener over Grove City on Thursday.
Laiyla Russell and Eliana Wry each were three-time winners while Ethan Merryman, Ben Seybert and Kaleb Heath were two-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams opened the season with a sweep over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic…
KNOX — The 21st annual Sportsmanship I all-star basketball games will be played on Saturday at Keystone High School.
