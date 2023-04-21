Knights hope to hold hold opener Wednesday on new 'turf'

Franklin baseball field
Photo by Kelly Malek

Workers continued to install artificial turf on the infield of Franklin High School’s baseball field on Thursday. The project is being done by Playing Surface Solutions out of Saegertown and the hope is that the Knights will be able to hold their home opener on Wednesday against Sharon. Franklin athletic director Becky Barnes also noted that the turf for the outfield, as well as complete turf renovation on the softball field, is scheduled to begin in June.

