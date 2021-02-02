Knights knock off 'Dogs in R5 clash

Franklin center Camdon Bashor recorded a monster double-double Monday night, finishing with a 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Knights cruised to a 49-17 win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball contest at the Castle.
Bashor, a 6-1 junior, also blocked four shots as coach Ryan Justice's Knights improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the region. Lauren Billingsley also had a stellar game with a season-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Reilly Phipps and Zelika Hartle each chipped in with eight rebounds.
HADLEY - Rocky Grove's Isaac Clayton and Caden Toscano each tossed in 13 points as the Orioles doubled up Commodore Perry, 62-31, for their first win of the season in a Region 1 boys basketball bout on Saturday.
CLARION - Clarion University's women's basketball team picked up its first victory of the season on Saturday, and they did so with the help of three players who formerly starred in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
Jonah Heckathorne and Trevor Hamilton picked up two victories apiece on the day Saturday as Franklin's wrestling team welcomed Clarion and Greenville to the Castle for a tri-meet that saw the Knights top the Bobcats, 39-28, but stumble against the Trojans, 69-9. Clarion also fell to Greenvil…
Oil City's boys swim team secured an 88-82 victory over homestanding Franklin by pulling out a win in the meet's final event - the 400 relay - while the Oilers' girls team made it a sweep by cruising to a 99-67 decision over the Knights in a Region 1 clash on Saturday.
Last time Oil City and Harbor Creek met, the sport was football and the District 10 title was on the line. At the end of that night, the Oilers came out victorious, but on Friday night at the House of Hustle, the sport was boys basketball and Oil City did not fare so well.
FOXBURG - Levi Orton tossed in a game-high 23 points and also added 11 rebounds and four steals Friday night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley knocked off previously undefeated Keystone, 55-48 in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball crossover matchup.
GREENVILLE -Franklin's Luke Guth hit a game-winning, three-point shot with 1.8 seconds left on Thursday night to lift the Knights over homestanding Greenville, 59-57, in a Region 4 boys basketball matchup.
Thanks to a 1-3 finish in the 400 freestyle relay - the final event of the meet - Oil City's girls swim team managed to earn an 85-85 tie with visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 showdown. Oil City's boys also stayed undefeated with a 98-61 victory.
MEADVILLE - Sam Burchard scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second half Wednesday night to help Meadville rally for a 48-36 win over Oil City in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
Keystone's Danae Hurrelbink pumped in a career-high 17 points while teammate Emily Lauer also scored 17 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten following Monday night's 54-31 road win over Cranberry in a KSAC Large School girls basketball showdown at the Berry Dome.
Venango Catholic senior Andrew Burda had himself a night to remember on Monday at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium as he reached 1,000 points for his career while scoring an eye-popping 52 points to lead the Vikings to an 80-55 victory over Forest Area in KSAC Small School play.
Oil City's Nick Richar captured four first-place finishes in the boys meet while Sydney Svolos was a triple winner in the girls meet on Monday night as the Oilers' swim teams posted a sweep of visiting Franklin in a Region 1 meet. Oil City's boys scored a 102-67 victory while the girls notch…
Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
Cranberry's Brayden McFetridge and Seth Yeager registered back-to-back pins in the upperweights as the Berries opened up their wrestling season Friday night with a 39-24 victory over Clarion in a District 9 wrestling match at the Berry Dome.
Redbank Valley's Dalton Bish and Noah Anderson made quick work of their opponents, both landing pins in less than a minute and a half as the Bulldogs' grapplers doubled up homestanding Franklin, 48-24, in non-region wrestling action Thursday.
Oil City's Connor Malek was a triple winner in the boys meet while Christa Schneider and Dana Wenner collected three wins apiece in the girls meet as the Oilers swept visiting Sharon in a Region 1 swim meet on Thursday. Oil City's boys won, 87-59, while the girls rolled to an 80-43 decision.
MEADVILLE - Oil City's Jenna Fischli fueled a furious fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, but the Oilers fell just short in a 37-35 loss to Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Thrills.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Oil City's Robbie VanWormer fired in a game-high 18 points and Jake Hornbeck had a stellar all-around performance Wednesday night as the Oilers stormed back in the second half to post a 53-47 non-region road win over Redbank Valley in a boys basketball matchup.
COCHRANTON - Maplewood's Gregory Roae and Joey King each recorded pins during an early surge and the Tigers held on for a 37-30 road win over Cochranton on Wednesday night in a Region 3 wrestling match at the Bird Cage.