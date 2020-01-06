Hayden Adams scored seven of his 15 points in the second overtime as Franklin remained unbeaten by outlasting visiting Fort LeBoeuf, 64-56, on Saturday night in a non-region boys basketball matchup at the Castle.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights, who improved to 10-0, built a 36-32 lead through the first three quarters before the Bison (2-7) tied the game with a 14-10 edge in the fourth quarter. The two teams played to a 4-4 tie in the first overtime as freshman Luke Guth tallied all four points for the Knights.