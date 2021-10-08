Knights, Oilers get R4 wins

Chip Whitling

Franklin’s Chip Whitling passes to a teammate during Thursday’s home win against Eisenhower.

 Photo courtesy of Christy Fackler

Franklin’s boys soccer team got goals from five different players and goalie Reston Weismann recorded another shutout Thursday as the Knights blanked visiting Eisenhower, 5-0 in a Region 4 matchup.

Coach Todd Willis’ first-place Knights, now 12-2 overall, improved to 10-1 in the region.

0
0
0
0
0

+2
Orioles, Panthers record victories
Local Sports

Orioles, Panthers record victories

Rocky Grove’s Courtney Clark, Paige Cresswell and Abby Cable combined to serve for 48 points Friday night as the Orioles cruised past visiting Commodore Perry, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 in a Region 1 girls volleyball contest at the Nest.

+2
Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers
Local Sports

Dragons use late rally to stun Oilers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — On the gridiron in 2021, Oil City has been a textbook case of Jekyll and Hyde. At times, the Oilers look unstoppable. Other times, they can’t seem to get out of their own way.

+2
Ferguson shines in Wildcats' 33-14 win
Local Sports

Ferguson shines in Wildcats' 33-14 win

CLARION — Freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Central Clarion pulled away in the second half for a 33-14 win over Ridgway in a District 9 Large School game played at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.

Surging Oilers head north to take on Dragons
Local Sports

Surging Oilers head north to take on Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With last week’s 54-8 romp over Franklin, Oil City officially has its first winning streak of the football season, and the Oilers will try to make it three in a row today when they make the trek north to take on Warren in a Region 5 clash. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Knights to hit the road to take on Bulldogs
Local Sports

Knights to hit the road to take on Bulldogs

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After losing to their biggest rival last week, the Franklin Knights football team will have to regroup in a hurry as they travel to face Region 5 leader Meadville in a league matchup today at Bender Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

+2
Autumn Leaf special
Local Sports

Autumn Leaf special

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

KNOX — Through its first seven drives of the game against homestanding Keystone on Friday night, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley committed four turnovers and had a punt blocked. And, that was on top of surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.

+4
Berries sweep Falcons, Orioles continue to roll
Local Sports

Berries sweep Falcons, Orioles continue to roll

Ayanna Ferringer recorded 18 kills, 10 points, including four aces, and two blocks as Cranberry swept visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley by scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball match at the Berry Dome.

+2
Knights, Oilers get R4 wins
Local Sports

Knights, Oilers get R4 wins

Franklin’s boys soccer team got goals from five different players and goalie Reston Weismann recorded another shutout Thursday as the Knights blanked visiting Eisenhower, 5-0 in a Region 4 matchup.

Pickleball mania is here!
Local Sports

Pickleball mania is here!

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

For a sport that’s been around since the mid-1960s, it’s only been rather recently that pickleball’s popularity has exploded, growing at a rate that is almost unprecedented in the history of American sports.

+2
Yard lifts Knights past Rockets
Local Sports

Yard lifts Knights past Rockets

TITUSVILLE — After a scoreless first half, Hailey Yard tallied the only goal of the game in the second half to lift visiting Franklin to a 1-0 victory over Titusville in a Region 5 girls soccer match.

+4
Knights sweep past Oilers
Local Sports

Knights sweep past Oilers

Franklin received two goals apiece from Gage Haniwalt, Nate Pfennigwerth and Tristin Bliss on Tuesday as the Knights rolled to a 9-0 victory on Senior Night against Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

+2
Orioles sweep tri-meet with Oilers, Cards
Local Sports

Orioles sweep tri-meet with Oilers, Cards

COCHRANTON — Oil City’s Jack Mumford and Kennedy Liederbach ran to first-place finishes on Tuesday while Rocky Grove’s boys team notched a pair of wins during a tri-meet that was hosted by Cochranton. The Orioles topped the Oilers, 25-31 and the Cardinals, 25-34. Oil City gained a split by t…

Clarion's Kerle wins D9 girls golf title
Local Sports

Clarion's Kerle wins D9 girls golf title

CLARION — Despite getting off to a rocky start on Monday, Clarion’s McKayla Kerle shot just 2-over par over the final 11 holes to finish with a round of 80 as she rolled to an 8-stroke victory in the 2021 District 9 Girls Golf Championships held at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.

Local Sports

Triathlete Wolbert places second for King University

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — King University’s Jayne Wolbert and Madi Matthews had successful Saturdays in their respective sports as Wolbert placed second in the women’s triathlon while Matthews helped to lead the Tornado to an 11th-place finish in their season-opening invitational.

Local Sports

Cross Country roundup

ROCHESTER, NY — Evan Wolfgong and Ethan Knapp each finished in the top 20 as Rocky Grove’s boys varsity squad placed third in the Small Division A-2 race on Saturday at the 56th Annual McQuaid Invitational.

Local Sports

Rockets rough up Golden Eagles, 75-0

SLIPPERY ROCK — Clarion University’s football team took on one of the top teams in the nation on Saturday afternoon, falling to seventh-ranked Slippery Rock, 75-0, at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

KSAC trio advances to state golf tourney
Local Sports

KSAC trio advances to state golf tourney

BRADFORD — Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing claimed the District 9 Class 2A individual title while Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Forest Area’s Ethan Carll also advanced to the state tournament after the second round of district play on Saturday at the Pennhills Club.

+4
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
Local Sports

Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.

+2
Ferguson, Simko help Wildcats to win
Local Sports

Ferguson, Simko help Wildcats to win

CLARION — Jase Ferguson threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, including 40 and 72 yards to Christian Simko, as Central Clarion held off visiting Kane, 34-26 on Homecoming at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.

+2
Knights set to host Oilers
Local Sports

Knights set to host Oilers

  • By JOE HENDERSON and RYAN KUNSELMAN Staff writers

Tonight brings with it the 143rd installment of the Route 8 Rivalry when Oil City makes the 13-mile trek to Franklin High School for the Region 5 clash, and it couldn’t come at a better time for both teams as they’re each coming off victories in Week 5.

+3
Cranberry harriers sweep C-L
Local Sports

Cranberry harriers sweep C-L

STRATTANVILLE — Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock and Clarion-Limestone’s Morgan McNaughton ran to first-place finishes on Thursday, but it was the visiting Berries that swept the KSAC cross country dual meet. Cranberry’s boys posted an 18-44 victory while the girls won, 15-50, since the Lions only …

Local Sports
AP

Cubs beat Pirates, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

+3
Knights defuse Rockets
Local Sports

Knights defuse Rockets

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt continued his scoring tear by recording yet another hat trick in the Knights’ 6-1 victory over visiting Titusville in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

Bobcats capture District 9 golf title
Local Sports

Bobcats capture District 9 golf title

BRADFORD — Clarion Area High School’s golf team followed up its KSAC championship by winning the District 9 Class 2A title on Monday, beating runner-up Kane by seven strokes at The Pennhills Club.

Dill leads OC booters to first win
Local Sports

Dill leads OC booters to first win

CORRY — Oil City’s Drayton Dill scored two goals and assisted on two others Monday night as the Oilers doubled up homestanding Corry, 4-2, in a Region 4 matchup for their first victory of the season.

Berries take third at invitational
Local Sports

Berries take third at invitational

HERSHEY — Matt Woolcock, Christian Miller and Sylas Fox each finished in the top 30 to lead Cranberry’s boys cross country team to a third-place finish in the Class A race on Saturday at the 15th Annual PIAA Foundation Invitational.