CORRY — Led by triple winner Cael Ziegler, Franklin’s boys track and field team posted an 81-69 victory over homestanding Corry in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Beavers gained a split by taking the girls meet, 91-59.

Ziegler had individual wins in the 800 and 1,600 runs and was a member of the victorious 1,600 relay, which also consisted of Caleb Prettyman, Camden Smith and Gage Haniwalt.

Edge shines as Knights rout Rockets
Edge shines as Knights rout Rockets

TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Trinity Edge pounded a pair of long home runs and also fired a two-hit shutout on Tuesday as the Knights blanked homestanding Titusville, 13-0 in a five-inning Region 4 softball matchup at the Ed Myer Sports Complex.

Knights, Oilers get splits
Knights, Oilers get splits

North Clarion thinclads sweep

Kaine McFarland and Patrick Young were quadruple winners for the boys while Gia Babington and Sophie Babington matched them with four victories apiece for the girls as North Clarion’s track and field teams made short work of visiting Sheffield on Monday. The boys won 118-31 and the girls 120-29.

Berries bombard Warriors
Berries bombard Warriors

Cranberry’s Cassie Scarbrough blasted a pair of home runs and Keelie Schneider added a homer and six RBIs as the Berries rolled to a 16-3 five-inning home win over Moniteau in KSAC softball action on Monday.

Orioles keep rolling with win over Youngsville
Orioles keep rolling with win over Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE — Aaron Burkhardt continued to torment opposing pitchers as he cracked a pair of doubles while driving in three runs and scoring two more runs while Isaac Clayton was solid on the mound in leading Rocky Grove to a 12-1, five-inning victory over Youngsville on Friday in Region 3 b…

Oilers rips past Falcons
Oilers rips past Falcons

Payton Burk collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Oil City’s offense as the Oilers picked up their second win in three games with a 13-3, six-inning victory over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region contest on Friday.

OC netters swept in double dip

GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys tennis team fell to 3-7 overall on the season and 3-6 in Region 1 after dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Grove City on Friday. The Oilers lost the opener, which was a continuation of a match started on April 11 that was postponed due to rain, by a 5-0 marg…

Falcon Knights record three wins in KSAC play
Falcon Knights record three wins in KSAC play

BUTLER — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball team pulled off a rare feat on Thursday as the Falcon Knights recorded three wins in one day with an 8-5 victory over Keystone while they also swept a doubleheader with Forest Area by scores of 16-2 and 24-0, both in four innings, in Keyston…

Oilers double up Rockets on diamond

Oil City softball picked up its first win in region play since the program returned six years ago with a 4-2 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in Region 4 play on Wednesday evening.

Weber, Gardner win for O's netters

Doubles duo Gavin Weber and Miranda Gardner picked up a victory for Rocky Grove’s tennis team on Wednesday evening in a 4-1 loss to visiting Titusville in a Region 1 clash.

RG spikers stumble against Meadville

MEADVILLE — Despite getting seven points, seven kills and 10 digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 decision to Meadville on Tuesday night in Region 1 action at the House of Thrills.

Knights rout Rockets to stay unbeaten
Knights rout Rockets to stay unbeaten

Abigail Boland blasted a home run and drove in a pair of runs as Franklin’s girls softball team increased its record to 6-0 on the season with an 11-1, five inning victory over Titusville in the continuation of a Region 4 contest that was started on Monday before being completed Friday.

Chucks slip past Oilers on court
Chucks slip past Oilers on court

Aaron Ferrent and Zayin Spearing took two of the three singles matches in helping visiting Punxsutawney pull out a 3-2 win over Oil City on Thursday in a non-region boys tennis match.

Berries rally past Bulldogs
Berries rally past Bulldogs

DuBOIS — Olivia Plummer went 3-for-5 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs while Alisha Beggs and Alaina Hogue combined to toss a three hitter as Cranberry came away with a 9-4 win over Redbank Valley in a KSAC game played at Heindl Field.

Knights roll past Rockets in R4 tilt
Knights roll past Rockets in R4 tilt

Trinity Edge drove in four runs at the plate and tossed a complete-game shutout in the circle on Wednesday evening as homestanding Franklin roared past Slippery Rock, 15-0, in a three-inning Region 4 softball clash.

Oilers, Knights pick up wins; Huwar shines for Lions
Oilers, Knights pick up wins; Huwar shines for Lions

Oil City picked up its first win of the young season in thrilling fashion on Wednesday evening as pinch runner Matt Ames scored on a wild play in the bottom off the seventh inning for a walk-off, 4-3 victory over visiting Sharon in a Region 2 showdown on the baseball diamond.

NC thinclads sweep C-L
NC thinclads sweep C-L

STRATTANVILLE — Dawson Hotchkiss was a four-time winner to lead North Clarion’s boys track and field team to an 85-65 victory over homestanding Clarion-Limestone while the She-Wolves made it a sweep with a 95.5-54.5 decision over the Lions in the girls meet.

Wolves' Hartle shuts down Falcons
Wolves' Hartle shuts down Falcons

DuBOIS — Aiden Hartle put up a dominant performance on the mound Tuesday, striking out nine in a complete-game shutout that gave North Clarion a 2-0 victory over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC contest at Stern Field in DuBois.

OC netters too much for Meadville

MEADVILLE — Oil City’s boys tennis team got above .500 on the young season, increasing its record to 3-2 after hitting the road to take down Meadville, 4-1, in Region 1 play on Tuesday.

Orioles' spikers soar past Steelers

Wyatt Gregory pounded out 14 points and six kills to go along with four digs as Rocky Grove upended Farrell 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 in a Region 1 boys volleyball clash at the Nest on Tuesday.

Panthers slug past Bulldogs
Panthers slug past Bulldogs

Leah Exley and Karley Callander each hit a three-run home run to lead Keystone to an 11-5 road win over Redbank Valley in KSAC softball play on Monday.

NC, RV thinclads race to split

FRILLS CORNERS — Bella Scott, Brynn Siegel and Emalie Best each were triple winners as North Clarion’s girls track and field team posted a 77-62 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a KSAC meet. The Bulldogs earned a split as Joe Mansfield and Cam Wagner were double winners as the Redbank boy…

Gremlins sweep past Berries

Rossi McMillen was a four-time winner as Karns City pulled out a 75-65 road win over Cranberry on Thursday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls track and field meet. The Gremlins recorded a sweep as the boys recorded a 102.5-29.5 victory over the Berries.

Gremlins outlast Panthers, 7-6

CHICORA — Despite hitting three home runs, including a grand slam, Keystone’s girls softball team dropped a 7-6 decision to homestanding Karns City on Wednesday night in its season and KSAC opener.