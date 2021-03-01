Lauren Billingsley knocked down a three in the final two minutes to put Franklin ahead en route to helping Franklin edge Mercer, 36-31, in non-region action on Saturday.
Coach Ryan Justice's Knights were deadlocked with Mercer, 10-10, after one quarter of play before holding a 25-18 lead at halfime. The Mustangs cut the deficit down to one at the end of three, 28-27, and eventually tied it up at 31-all with under two minutes left in the fourth. Billingsley's three at the 1:30 mark put the Knights ahead for good.
SHARON - Redbank Valley was represented by six wrestlers at the Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Sharon High School, and while four of them managed to place fourth in the tournament, none of them finished in the required top-two spots to advance to the Western Super Regional.
FRILLS CORNERS - Rachel Cullen drained 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Allegheny-Clarion Valley used a big comeback in the final frame to steal a victory from homestanding North Clarion, 36-27, in a KSAC clash.
Oil City's Jake Hornbeck scored a career-high 16 points while seniors Robbie VanWormer and Devyn Goff combined for 26 more as the Oilers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a resounding 75-27 win over Titusville in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Franklin's duo of Camdon Bashor and Reilly Phipps each recorded double-doubles Thursday in powering the Knights to a 48-35 road win over Meadville in a Region 5 girls basketball showdown at the House of Thrills.
Cranberry's JT Stahlman and Noel Bunyak popped in 10 points apiece Wednesday night as the Berries built up a big lead at halftime before coasting to a 57-27 win over Venango Catholic in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup at the Berry Dome.
Rocky Grove junior guard Abby Williams drained a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation and scored six of her career-high 17 points in the overtime periods on Wednesday night as the Orioles pulled out a 35-30 win in triple overtime against Jamestown in a Region 1 girls basketball …
BROOKVILLE - Ava Ferringer poured in 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Tuesday night as Cranberry hit the road and used a big second-half comeback to earn a 49-45 victory over Brookville in non-conference girls basketball play.
TITUSVILLE - Kallie Smith collected three victories for Oil City's girls swim team on its way to a 104-61 win over homestanding Titusville on Monday night, but the Rockets' boys team made it a split decision with a 109-61 win in Region 1 action.
Emma Stahl popped in a team-high 11 points and teammate Jenna Fischli scored all 10 of her points in the second half, but Oil City's girls basketball team wound up falling at home to Hickory, 39-32 on Monday night in a Region 5 girls basketball matchup at the House of Hustle.
Marquell Darnell led four Erie High players in double figures with 16 points as the Royals broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 62-48 win over Franklin in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the Castle.
SHEFFIELD - Jessica Wagner notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and Amber Guzzi collected a career high 14 points to lift Forest Area to its first win of the season, a 49-17 decision over Sheffield in non-region girls basketball play on Saturday.
Oil City's Garrett Morse and Connor Malek combined for seven wins while four ladies were double-winners as the Oilers picked up a sweep at home against Farrell in a Region 1 meet on Saturday. Oil City's boys came out on top of a 70-14 decision while the girls took home a 72-15 win.
SHARPSVILLE - Franklin's Easton Fulmer drained four threes on his way to a game-high 17 points as the Knights shut down Sharpsville in the second half to cruise to a 55-33 victory in a Region 4 boys basketball clash on Saturday.
TIONESTA -Cranberry's Ava Ferringer piled up a team-high 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals Friday night as the Berries cruised past Forest Area on the road, 48-25, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball contest.
NEW BETHLEHEM - Cal German fired in a game-high 29 points and Beau Verdill added a career-high 27 points Friday night as Clarion coasted to an 80-62 road win over Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys basketball showdown.
Franklin's Nathan Pfennigwerth was a triple-winner in the boys meet while Alaina Brown, Emeline Eshelman and Emma Pfennigwerth duplicated that feat in the girls meet as the Knights swept a Region 1 swim meet on Wednesday against Sharon at the Franklin YMCA. Franklin's boys posted an 86-63 vi…
TIONESTA -Venango Catholic freshman Lily Homan notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday night while making a living at the free throw line, going 10-for-12, as the Vikings bested Forest Area, 45-46, in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
NEW BETHLEHEM -It had been nearly a year since the last time Redbank Valley and Keystone squared off on the hardwood in a girls basketball contest, and that meeting came in the District 9 Class 2A championship game with the Bulldogs claiming a 48-37 victory and the title.
Not only did Clarion Area senior Erica Selfridge help lead the girls volleyball team to a PIAA state championship this past fall, but the New York native is getting it done as a hooper as well, leading the Bobcats to a 48-39 victory on the road against Cranberry at the Berry Dome in a KSAC g…