Cole Docter was a three-time winner as the Franklin boys swim team recorded an 88-57 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Monday night in a Region 1 meet. The Rockets, however, earned a split with a 100-68 win over the Knights in the girls meet.
Docter finished first in the 100 butterfly while he also swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. He was joined on the 200 free relay by Miles Hoffman, David Ferraro and Aden Boozell and by Boozell, Ferraro and Orlando Fackler on the 400 free relay.