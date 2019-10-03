SHARON - Franklin's Kylie Feltenberger and Raven Nespor each advanced to the singles' finals in their respective divisions on Wednesday before rain suspended action in the Buhl Park Invitational. The conclusion of the event will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Feltenberger, the second seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, opened with an 8-0 romp against Eliza Claudio of Erie High and followed with an 8-4 victory over Grove City's Mary Coulter. She will face top-seeded Daphne Borowicz of Hickory in Monday's finals.

