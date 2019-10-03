Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
SHARON - Franklin's Kylie Feltenberger and Raven Nespor each advanced to the singles' finals in their respective divisions on Wednesday before rain suspended action in the Buhl Park Invitational. The conclusion of the event will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Feltenberger, the second seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, opened with an 8-0 romp against Eliza Claudio of Erie High and followed with an 8-4 victory over Grove City's Mary Coulter. She will face top-seeded Daphne Borowicz of Hickory in Monday's finals.