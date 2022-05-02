Knights perfect season rolls on with 12-0 win

SHARON — Gabby Laderer connected for three home runs and knocked in four runs while Trinity Edge tossed a one-hitter as Franklin improved to 12-0 on the season with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Sharon in Region 4 play.

Coach Chad Hoobler’s Knights, who also upped their region mark to 11-0, scored two runs in the second inning before breaking the game wide open with an eight-run third frame. They went on to add solo runs in each of the fourth and fifth stanzas to end the game early.

SHARON — Gabby Laderer connected for three home runs and knocked in four runs while Trinity Edge tossed a one-hitter as Franklin improved to 12-0 on the season with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Sharon in Region 4 play.

GUYS MILLS — Eli Moreland smashed a grand slam and pitched two perfect innings on the mound as Rocky Grove ripped past homestanding Maplewood, 15-2, in five innings of Region 3 baseball action on Saturday.

Drew Wilkinson, Jacob Graham, Noah Rodgers and the 3,200 relay team were all victorious as the Franklin boys track and field team cruised to the team title on Saturday at the 15th Annual Franklin Invitational. The girls meet was much closer as Cranberry edged Oil City by a score of 97.5 to 9…

ERIE — After dropping its first two sets on the road against Cathedral Prep, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team rallied to stun the Ramblers, 22-25, 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 16-14, in a Region 1 clash on Friday.

GROVE CITY — Kyle Alexander had a game to remember for the Franklin baseball team on Friday as he went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a staggering eight RBIs as the Knights rallied for a 20-13 victory over Grove City in non-region action.

Madison McFarland collected four hits, including a double and triple, while driving in three runs to lead Forest Area to a 12-1, five-inning victory over homestanding Rocky Grove on Friday in non-region softball action.

Berries sweep Lions on track; Wolves split with Warriors

STRATTANVILLE — Laiyla Russell was a four-time winner while Ben Seybert, Christian Miller and Matt Woolcock were each three-time winners as the Cranberry girls and boys track and field teams came away with a sweep over homestanding Clarion-Limestone on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway A…

Lakeview High School senior Reese Gadsby was the lone area girls player to earn all-state basketball honors for the 2021-22 season as the Sailors’ standout made the third team on the Class 3A squad, which was released on Thursday.

Oiler netters blank Rockets; Orioles fall

TITUSVILLE — Oil City’s Mason Stephens, John Pardee and Jackson Dilks each posted singles’ victories on Thursday as the Oilers went on to blank homestanding Titusville, 5-0 in a Region 1 tennis meet.

Cranberry’s Preston Forrest and Nate Rembold drilled three hits apiece while Austin Shoup and Austin Fento combined to scatter six hits as the Berries defeated visiting Karns City, 7-3 in a KSAC baseball matchup on Thursday.

FOXBURG — Oil City’s Maddie Wenner and Payton Burk drove in three runs apiece on Thursday as the Oilers rallied for an 18-14 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-conference girls softball matchup.

Tigers tame Grove netters

SHARON — Liam Klingensmith, Gene Metro and Keon Hacker swept the singles matches on Wednesday in leading Sharon to a 5-0 victory over Rocky Grove in a Region 1 boys tennis match.

Seldom do our road trips actually focus on roads. With Linda’s family now transplanted to a North Carolina CARY (Containment Area for Retired Yankees, actually an upscale gated community), we recently ventured south. After a half day on interstate highways we found a comfortable hotel and an…

TARENTUM — The mother and daughter duo of Angela Stephens and Madison Stephens of Oil City each won gold medals and set state records for their age group and weight class on April 9 at the USA Powerlifting Pittsburgh Spring Classic Meet.

NORTH EAST — In need of a victory, Franklin’s baseball team turned to its staff ace in Luke Guth on Wednesday against North East, and the junior righthander didn’t disappoint as he fired a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts as the Knights snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over…

TITUSVILLE — Franklin’s Trinity Edge pounded a pair of long home runs and also fired a two-hit shutout on Tuesday as the Knights blanked homestanding Titusville, 13-0 in a five-inning Region 4 softball matchup at the Ed Myer Sports Complex.

CORRY — Led by triple winner Cael Ziegler, Franklin’s boys track and field team posted an 81-69 victory over homestanding Corry in a Region 3 meet on Tuesday. The Beavers gained a split by taking the girls meet, 91-59.

Cranberry’s Cassie Scarbrough blasted a pair of home runs and Keelie Schneider added a homer and six RBIs as the Berries rolled to a 16-3 five-inning home win over Moniteau in KSAC softball action on Monday.

North Clarion thinclads sweep

Kaine McFarland and Patrick Young were quadruple winners for the boys while Gia Babington and Sophie Babington matched them with four victories apiece for the girls as North Clarion’s track and field teams made short work of visiting Sheffield on Monday. The boys won 118-31 and the girls 120-29.

YOUNGSVILLE — Aaron Burkhardt continued to torment opposing pitchers as he cracked a pair of doubles while driving in three runs and scoring two more runs while Isaac Clayton was solid on the mound in leading Rocky Grove to a 12-1, five-inning victory over Youngsville on Friday in Region 3 b…

Payton Burk collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs to lead Oil City’s offense as the Oilers picked up their second win in three games with a 13-3, six-inning victory over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region contest on Friday.

OC netters swept in double dip

GROVE CITY — Oil City’s boys tennis team fell to 3-7 overall on the season and 3-6 in Region 1 after dropping both ends of a doubleheader to Grove City on Friday. The Oilers lost the opener, which was a continuation of a match started on April 11 that was postponed due to rain, by a 5-0 marg…

BUTLER — Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union’s baseball team pulled off a rare feat on Thursday as the Falcon Knights recorded three wins in one day with an 8-5 victory over Keystone while they also swept a doubleheader with Forest Area by scores of 16-2 and 24-0, both in four innings, in Keyston…

Oilers double up Rockets on diamond

Oil City softball picked up its first win in region play since the program returned six years ago with a 4-2 victory over visiting Slippery Rock in Region 4 play on Wednesday evening.

Weber, Gardner win for O's netters

Doubles duo Gavin Weber and Miranda Gardner picked up a victory for Rocky Grove’s tennis team on Wednesday evening in a 4-1 loss to visiting Titusville in a Region 1 clash.

RG spikers stumble against Meadville

MEADVILLE — Despite getting seven points, seven kills and 10 digs from Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove’s boys volleyball team dropped a 25-11, 25-15, 25-8 decision to Meadville on Tuesday night in Region 1 action at the House of Thrills.

Knights rout Rockets to stay unbeaten
Knights rout Rockets to stay unbeaten

Abigail Boland blasted a home run and drove in a pair of runs as Franklin’s girls softball team increased its record to 6-0 on the season with an 11-1, five inning victory over Titusville in the continuation of a Region 4 contest that was started on Monday before being completed Friday.