Whenever the Franklin and Rocky Grove boys basketball teams meet on the hardwood, it always seems to draw a huge crowd.
That was certainly the case for the final game of the Dick Russell Memorial Tournament on Tuesday night at Franklin High School as the stands were packed to see the two crosstown rivals go head-to-head with perfect records on the line for both teams.
Oil City’s Cam VanWormer drained two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining Tuesday night to lift the Oilers to a thrilling 55-54 win over General McLane in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the House of Hustle.
Camdon Bashor piled up 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists while leading Franklin to a 51-28 victory over tournament host Cranberry at the Berry Dome on Tuesday night in opening-round action.
Redbank Valley had a historic football campaign during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the state championship game in Class 1A, and on Tuesday, they reaped some of the rewards for that effort in having four selections made to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
Through two quarters of play on Tuesday afternoon at The Nest, Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team gave Union all it could handle. But, a rough third quarter spelled doom for the Orioles as the Golden Damsels ran away with a 42-25 victory in a non-region clash.
Easton Fulmer had a night to remember on Monday, setting career highs in points and three-pointers made while leading Franklin to an 84-45 victory over Clarion-Limestone on the first day of the Dick Russell Memorial Tournament at The Castle.
STONEBORO — Lakeview’s trio of Amber Sefton, Reese Gadsby and Emma Marsteller teamed up to score 34 points Monday night and propel the Sailors to a 53-10 win over visiting Jamestown in an opening-round matchup of the Lakeview Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.
KNOX — Cam VanWormer drained three shots from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 15 points and Oil City used an impressive second quarter to pull out a 48-26 victory over homestanding Keystone on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action.
Jordan Best and Rebekah Ketner combined to score 25 points Wednesday night as Clarion came away with a 48-32 road win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC North girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
After pulling off a come-from-behind victory over WPIAL power Aliquippa on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season, there was a danger that the Franklin boys basketball team could be headed for a letdown against unbeaten Greenville on Tuesday night in a Region 4 matchup at The Castle.
Rocky Grove’s Isaac Clayton led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Orioles improved to 6-0 on the season following Tuesday night’s 75-44 victory over Union City in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.
CLARION — Clarion University announced Tuesday that Chris Weibel will not return as head football coach of the Golden Eagles program. The decision was made after a careful evaluation of the football program, and to move the program in a new direction.
CLARION — For decades, the name Bob Bubb has been synonymous with Golden Eagle wrestling. From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Eag…
Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover and Kallie Smith in the girls meet and triple winners Connor Malek, Charlie Motter and Garrett Morse in the boys meet, Oil City swept a Region 1 swim contest at home against Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler girls posted a 95-67 win while the boys …
Franklin’s trio of Lauren Billingsley, Camdon Bashor and Estella Adams combined for 36 points in leading the Knights past visiting Titusville, 66-9, in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the Castle on Monday.
NEW CASTLE — Easton Fulmer led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and Scott Walters came off the bench to tally nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Franklin rallied for a 57-48 victory over Aliquippa on Saturday night in the Clash at New Castle.
TITUSVILLE — Bolstered by a fast start offensively, Oil City’s girls basketball team evened its season record on Friday night by rolling to a 49-21 win over Titusville in a non-region matchup at the Launch Pad.
FOXBURG — Lily Homan connected for a game-high 21 points Thursday night as Venango Catholic girls basketball team pulled away in the final three quarters to record a 44-15 road win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC North meeting.
Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain combined to score 31 points and both went over 1,000 points for their careers Wednesday night in leading homestanding Redbank Valley to a 72-19 win over Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference South Division boys basketball matchup.
RUSSELL — Senior guard Abby Williams scored a career-high 21 points Tuesday night as Rocky Grove moved to 3-0 on the season with a 35-21 road win over Eisenhower in a non-region girls basketball matchup.
Franklin’s swim teams got their seasons off on the right foot Monday as they won 21 of the 22 events en route to a Region 1 sweep of visiting Farrell. The boys claimed a 72-15 decision while the girls won 70-18.
Venango Catholic’s Lily Homan poured in a game-high 21 points and added 11 steals and eight rebounds Monday night as the Vikings powered past visiting Jamestown, 43-22 in a non-conference girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
With no time left on the clock, Rocky Grove’s Emily Rice drained a free throw to hand the host Orioles the title of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tournament with a 28-27 victory over Oil City on Saturday afternoon at The Nest.
Rocky Grove senior guard Isaac Clayton picked up where he left off last year on Friday night by pouring in a game-high 25 points to lead the Orioles to a 67-29 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Roy Sanner Memorial Tipoff Tournament at the Nest.
BROOKVILLE — Oil City sophomore Kallie Smith was a four-event winner Friday night, but Oil City’s girls and boys swim teams were swept by homestanding Brookville in a non-region meet in the season opener. Brookville won the girls meet, 95-75, and also took the boys meet, 87-77.
Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.
After putting together two of the finest seasons in school history, Franklin High School’s boys and girls soccer teams landed a total of seven players on the District 10 all-region squads that were released on Thursday.