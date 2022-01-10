Knights rip past Royals, 53-42

SHARON — Damon Curry tallied 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter as Franklin’s boys basketball team took the lead for good en route to a 53-42 victory over Erie High on Saturday in the Shootout at Sharon High School.
Coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights, who closed out the first half of the season with a 10-1 record, trailed 12-10 after the first quarter against the Class 6A Royals, but Curry drained two of his three shots from beyond the arc to lead a 22-11 outburst for Franklin. Luke Guth also netted four of his six points in the decisive frame.
INDIANA — Elijah Brosius led Cranberry with a fifth-place finish over the weekend as the Berries placed 19th out of 30 teams at the 2022 Mid-Winter Mayhem wrestling tournament held at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Center on Friday and Saturday.
Venango Catholic’s Colin Liederbach led a trio of players in double figures with a game-high 18 points Friday night as the Vikings downed visiting Forest Area, 56-22 in a KSAC South boys basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Kye Winslow, Nate Pfennigwerth and Camden Smith each were four-time winners while Alaina Brown was a triple winner as the Franklin boys and girls swim teams swept visiting Grove City on Thursday night in a Region 1 meet.
FRILLS CORNERS — Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue tallied six points apiece in the fourth quarter as Union rallied for a 48-44 victory over previously unbeaten North Clarion on Thursday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division matchup.
Gwen Siegel netted 15 points as North Clarion held off homestanding Venango Catholic, 36-33, on Tuesday night in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 18-9 after the first five weight classes, Cole McHenry, Carsen Rupp and Gabe Carroll posted back-to-back-to-back pins to lead Redbank Valley to a 57-18 victory over Punxsutawneyon Tuesday night in a District 9 wrestling match.
Former Franklin High School wrestling standout Dakota Geer, a super senior at Oklahoma State University, is ranked seventh in the country at 184 pounds as the Cowboys will travel to face the Little Rock Spartans on Saturday.
MERCER — Davina Pry posted a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Moniteau to the title of the Mercer Christmas Tournament on Thursday following a 43-29 victory over the host Mustangs in the championship game.
BUTLER — Matt Gregor buried six three-pointers to finish with 22 points as North Catholic pulled away in the third quarter to secure a 77-60 victory over Franklin in the Shootout at Butler High School.
Brooke Przybylski dropped in a game-high 15 points as Harbor Creek dominated in the first half en route to a 45-20 victory over Franklin on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cranberry Christmas Tournament held at the Berry Dome.
After being well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team, state runner-up Redbank Valley was also quite popular on the PAFootballNews.com Coaches Select Class 1A All-State Team as well.
ALLISON PARK — Dylan Stull led three players in double figures with 17 points as Grove City’s boys basketball team held on for a 66-64 win over Chartiers Valley on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Hampton Christmas Tournament.
Oil City’s Cam VanWormer drained two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining Tuesday night to lift the Oilers to a thrilling 55-54 win over General McLane in a non-region boys basketball showdown at the House of Hustle.
Camdon Bashor piled up 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists while leading Franklin to a 51-28 victory over tournament host Cranberry at the Berry Dome on Tuesday night in opening-round action.
Through two quarters of play on Tuesday afternoon at The Nest, Rocky Grove’s girls basketball team gave Union all it could handle. But, a rough third quarter spelled doom for the Orioles as the Golden Damsels ran away with a 42-25 victory in a non-region clash.
Redbank Valley had a historic football campaign during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the state championship game in Class 1A, and on Tuesday, they reaped some of the rewards for that effort in having four selections made to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
Easton Fulmer had a night to remember on Monday, setting career highs in points and three-pointers made while leading Franklin to an 84-45 victory over Clarion-Limestone on the first day of the Dick Russell Memorial Tournament at The Castle.
STONEBORO — Lakeview’s trio of Amber Sefton, Reese Gadsby and Emma Marsteller teamed up to score 34 points Monday night and propel the Sailors to a 53-10 win over visiting Jamestown in an opening-round matchup of the Lakeview Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.
KNOX — Cam VanWormer drained three shots from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 15 points and Oil City used an impressive second quarter to pull out a 48-26 victory over homestanding Keystone on Thursday night in non-region boys basketball action.
Jordan Best and Rebekah Ketner combined to score 25 points Wednesday night as Clarion came away with a 48-32 road win over Venango Catholic in a KSAC North girls basketball matchup at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
After pulling off a come-from-behind victory over WPIAL power Aliquippa on Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season, there was a danger that the Franklin boys basketball team could be headed for a letdown against unbeaten Greenville on Tuesday night in a Region 4 matchup at The Castle.
Rocky Grove’s Isaac Clayton led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as the Orioles improved to 6-0 on the season following Tuesday night’s 75-44 victory over Union City in a non-region boys basketball contest at the Nest.
CLARION — Clarion University announced Tuesday that Chris Weibel will not return as head football coach of the Golden Eagles program. The decision was made after a careful evaluation of the football program, and to move the program in a new direction.
CLARION — For decades, the name Bob Bubb has been synonymous with Golden Eagle wrestling. From the summer of 1966, when he accepted the position of head wrestling coach, to the final time he walked off the mat in 1992, Bubb and his student-athletes accomplished things even the most loyal Eag…
Led by four-event winners Morgan Stover and Kallie Smith in the girls meet and triple winners Connor Malek, Charlie Motter and Garrett Morse in the boys meet, Oil City swept a Region 1 swim contest at home against Grove City on Monday night. The Oiler girls posted a 95-67 win while the boys …
Franklin’s trio of Lauren Billingsley, Camdon Bashor and Estella Adams combined for 36 points in leading the Knights past visiting Titusville, 66-9, in a non-region girls basketball matchup at the Castle on Monday.
NEW CASTLE — Easton Fulmer led all scorers with a game-high 20 points and Scott Walters came off the bench to tally nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as Franklin rallied for a 57-48 victory over Aliquippa on Saturday night in the Clash at New Castle.