Franklin pitchers Sydni Hoobler and Brandy Atwell teamed up to hold Oil City to just one hit and one run as the Knights' offense was clicking on all cylinders to romp Oil City, 14-1, in five innings during a Region 4 softball matchup on Tuesday.

Franklin scored in every inning - three in the first, two in the second, one in the third and eight in the fourth - while Oil City's run came in the fifth.

Knights rout Oilers in R4 showdown

O's netters drop match to Rockets

Rocky Grove's No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyler Thompson and Desiree Dulaney remained undefeated on the season, but it wasn't enough as the Orioles' tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Titusville in Region 1 action at Franklin High School on Tuesday.

Franklin splits with OC
Connor Nightingale racked up four victories to lead Franklin's boys track and field team to a 91-50 victory over visiting Oil City, but Jenna Fischli took home three wins for the Oilers on the girls side to lead them to a 111-38 win to split the Region 3 dual meet.

PGC: antlered and antlerless deer season to run concurent

At the recent Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting, it was approved that the slate of deer seasons for the 2021-22 license year will allow for concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season in all Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).

Bulldogs' offense rips past Falcons

FOXBURG - Redbank Valley's bats were firing on all cylinders as the Bulldogs charged to a 25-6, five-inning victory over homestanding Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a KSAC softball contest.

Franklin slugs its way past Clarion

CLARION - Franklin dug itself a deep early hole but bludgeoned the scoreboard in the late inning to earn a 17-12, come-from-behind victory on the road over Clarion in non-region baseball play on Saturday.

Fischli picks up four wins in Oil City tri-meet

ERIE - Oil City's girls track and field team won 14 of the 18 contested events on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Centers en route to cruising to a tri-meet victory with 110 points while Villa Maria could only counter with 47 and Mercyhurst Prep 20. The Oilers' boys team split their po…

Oilers, Knights win on diamond

Oil City's Alex Wolbert drove in two RBIs and Charlie Motter was lights out on the mound as the Oilers cruised to a 6-2 victory over Slippery Rock in a Region 2 tilt at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.

Bulldogs hang on to edge Oilers

Oil City's boys tennis squad watched its record dip to 3-4 on the season after a tough loss to Meadville, 3-2, in Region 2 action at Oil City High School on Friday afternoon.

Orioles down Oilers
  • By JOE HENDERSON Contributing writer

Having just posted its first win of the season the day before, Rocky Grove's girls softball team was seeking its second straight victory against visiting Oil City on Friday afternoon in a non-region matchup at the Valley Grove Elementary School field.

O's, Oilers fall short on court

ERIE - Oil City's boys tennis team couldn't follow up Wednesday's win with another victory as it fell to McDowell, 5-0, in non-region action at Erie on Thursday.

Oilers open season with sweep of Berries
Oil City got its track and field season off on the right foot as it swept homestanding Cranberry on Thursday with the boys team winning 95-43 and the girls claiming a 109-37 decision in the non-conference matchup.

Rocky Grove routs Eisenhower for first victory

Rocky Grove's Kaylin Jacoby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Orioles clinched their first win of the season with a 14-4 rout of visiting Eisenhower in five innings during a Region 2 softball matchup Thursday afternoon.

Bobcats blast Berries
  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

After dropping its first three games of the season, Clarion High School's baseball team was still in search of its first win of the campaign on Wednesday afternoon against homestanding Cranberry in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.

A-C Valley thinclads split with C-L

STRATTANVILLE - Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin was a quadruple-winner to help the Falcons' boys track and field team edge Clarion-Limestone, 75-73, while three wins from C-L's Morgan McNaughton lifted the Lions' girls squad to a 90-59 decision in KSAC action.

Knights torch Tigers
  • Joe Henderson Contributing writer

After not being able to play a single game in 2020, the Franklin High School girls softball team has been making the most of its opportunities to take the field so far in the 2021 campaign.

Many sought outdoors during pandemic
Many sought outdoors during pandemic

  • Bob & Linda Steiner Outdoor writers

Writing travel articles is particularly tough when travel is restricted. Fortunately, COVID-19 only restricted how we acted when we were indoors or around groups of folks or individuals not in our "bubble" to start with. Unfortunately, foreign countries, like our favorite, Canada, permitted …

Warriors take pair from North Clarion
WEST SUNBURY - Moniteau's David Stamm and Alex Bell were triple winners in the boys meet while the Warriors had five double winners in the girls meet on Wednesday, as both teams rolled to track and field victories at home against North Clarion. Moniteau's boys posted a 93-53 win while the gi…

Stahlman sets record as Cranberry thinclads sweep

Cranberry senior J.T. Stahlman won four events and set a school record in the long jump on Tuesday as the Berries swept a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference track and field meet over visiting Clarion-Limestone. Cranberry's boys posted a 91-56 victory while the girls notched an 85-64 win.