Knights set to face highly touted Bulldogs

After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Injuries have wreaked havoc on the Knights’ starting lineup all season long and it showed in a 57-3 loss to the Bobcats last week as the team was thin at many positions, forcing many younger players to move up to varsity from the junior varsity and freshman teams.
After hitting the road to play a talented Seneca squad last Friday, the Franklin Knights football team will be traveling for the second straight week to face Meadville tonight at Bender Field. Kickoff for the Region 4 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt celebrated Senior Night with a top-notch performance Wednesday as he recorded a double hat trick (six goals) in the Knights’ 14-0 romp over visiting Saegertown in a Region 4 boys soccer match.
Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City’s boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City’s first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titu…
CLARION — Ashton Rex scored four touchdowns in three different ways as Central Clarion used a 33-0 run in the third frame to pull away for a 46-14 win over visiting Moniteau on Friday night in a District 9 League Division 1 matchup.
WATTSBURG — Ryan Miller ran for two first quarter touchdowns while Nolan Seabury threw for two scores and ran for another in the second period as Seneca jumped out to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 57-3 win over Franklin on Friday night in a non-region matchup.
Franklin’s Sydni Hoobler blasted 10 kills, Sydney May had 26 assists and Gabby LaJeunesse added 25 digs as the Knights downed Oil City, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match Thursday night at the Castle.
After playing three of their last four games in the comforts of their home field, the Franklin Knights football team will be hitting the road tonight to take on Seneca in a non-region matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
After opening its season with four straight victories, Oil City’s football team now finds itself in the midst of a two-game losing streak. The Oilers will look to bring an end to that tonight as they make the lengthy trip Hollidaysburg to take on the Golden Tigers. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Having led three different college basketball programs to national prominence while also helping raise millions of dollars in aid to areas in need, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari has been selected as the 2022 “Sportsmanship I” Sportsperson of the Year for western Pennsylvania.
Oil City head football coach Dan York was publicly censured by Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 10 on Monday for comments he made regarding the officiating in the Oilers’ loss to Northwestern on Sept. 23.
Rocky Grove’s Katie Beggs, Courtney Clark, Delana Pyle and Kaidlynn Burger combined for 49 service points Tuesday night as the Orioles blitzed Commodore Perry, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 in a Region 1 girls volleyball matchup at the Nest.
RIMERSBURG — Jennifer Blum amassed 14 points, 13 digs and six kills as Franklin’s girls volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 victory over homestanding Union on Monday night in a non-region match.
KANE — After helping their team repeat as District 9 Class 2A golf champions earlier in the week, Clarion Area’s Kameron Kerle claimed the D-9 individual title while teammates Devon Lauer and Lucas Mitrosky also qualified for the PIAA individual tournament after the second round of play on S…
MERCER — Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Gage Haniwalt netted three goals and Caleb Griffin added another goal in the second half as Franklin’s boys soccer team rallied for a 5-4 victory over Mercer on Saturday in a non-region match.
GREENVILLE — Gavin Lutz pulled down three touchdown passes from Hunter Hohman as Grove City went on the road and survived a fourth-quarter rally from Greenville en route to a 33-27 victory in a Region 3 clash on Friday.
For the majority of the first quarter of Friday night’s homecoming game at the Franklin High School field, the Knights played the visiting Dragons to a 0-0 tie as both defenses proved to be stout, allowing only one combined first down.
Prior to the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, there was one game on Oil City’s schedule that stood out above the others: the Meadville Bulldogs. Fast forward five weeks into the season and nothing has changed.
After putting together its best offensive showing of the season last week, the Franklin Knights football team has a lot to feel good about heading into their Region 4 and homecoming game with visiting Warren tonight at the high school field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Thanks to a ninth-place finish from Mariner Perry, Cranberry’s boys cross country team was able to squeeze out a 28-29 win over visiting Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference meet.
KANE — Devon Lauer and Kam Kerle finished second and third, respectively, as the Clarion High School golf team claimed the District 9 Class 2A title for the second year in a row on Wednesday at Kane Country Club.
CORRY — Mazy Shingledecker put up a fight in front of the net for Franklin’s girls soccer team, making 21 saves, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights dropped a 4-0 decision on the road to Corry in a Region 5 clash on Tuesday.
CLARION — Grace Ochs passed out 28 assists and served up 12 points and four aces as homestanding Clarion cruised past Union, 25-10, 25-8, 25-10, in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls volleyball matchup on Tuesday.
Oh Canada! Oh Canada! The sunset country of southwestern Ontario greets us with open arms. An eagle soars over Rainy Lake, a small black bear ambles across Highway 11, a buck deer and two does bolt across the road in front of us. An hour earlier at the border, with all of our immunization pa…