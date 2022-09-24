Jason Carey

JASON CAREY

After enduring a brutal three-game stretch against perennial powers Hickory, General McLane and Oil City while dealing with numerous injuries and illnesses to the starting lineup, the Franklin Knights football team will be looking to turn things around with a rare Saturday night matchup with visiting Mercyuhrst Prep in non-region play at the high school field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Head coach Matt Turk’s Knights got some good news on the injury front for the matchup with the Lakers as sophomore tailback Toby Sanchez is expected to be back in the lineup while senior tight end Drew Wilkinson is also expected to return from a three-game absence. Frankin’s other tight end, junior Alex Wible, is also expected to play after getting injured against Oil City last week.

Knights set to host Lakers in search of first win
Knights set to host Lakers in search of first win

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Wildcats stun Oilers, 21-20
Wildcats stun Oilers, 21-20

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

ALBION — Oil City’s football team fought and battled for all it was worth on the road against Northwestern on Friday night, but in a contest marred by penalties and frustration, the Oilers dropped a 21-20 decision to the Wildcats for their first loss of the season.

Eagles nip Rockets with late 2-point conversion
Eagles nip Rockets with late 2-point conversion

GROVE CITY — Hunter Hohman fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Greer with 18 seconds left, then dove in for the winning two-point conversion moments later as Grove City shocked visiting Slippery Rock, 22-21 in a Region 3 showdown Friday night at Forker Field.

Unbeaten Oilers take road show to Northwestern
Unbeaten Oilers take road show to Northwestern

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Through the first four weeks of the 2022 high school football campaign, Oil City has racked up four blowout victories. Tonight, the Oilers will try to make it five in a row as they travel to Albion to take on Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the non-region matchup.

Knights lasso Mustangs
Knights lasso Mustangs

Franklin’s Sydney May piled up 30 assists and served for 21 points and Sydni Hoobler recorded a triple double as the Knights knocked off visiting Mercer, 25-6, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23 in a Region 3 girls volleyball match on Tuesday night at the Castle.

Ex-Knight Knox leads Tomcats
Ex-Knight Knox leads Tomcats

NEW CASTLE — The Thiel College men’s golf team finished seventh in a 13-team field on Monday at the Westminster Invitational, which took place at the Avalon Field Club.

Clarion's Lachmann earns PSAC West honors
Clarion's Lachmann earns PSAC West honors

LOCK HAVEN — Clarion University defensive lineman Robert Lachmann earned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Defensive Athlete of the Week honors after helping the Golden Eagles blast Lock Haven, 44-7 on Saturday.

Bobcats complete sweep
Bobcats complete sweep

FOXBURG — Clarion’s golf team wrapped up a dominant regular season on Monday at Foxburg Country Club, claiming the ninth-and-final KSAC mega match of the year to make it a season sweep by winning all nine matches.

Falcons blank Wolverines on court

FOXBURG — Jenna Stefanacci served for 19 points while adding 26 assists as Allegheny-Clarion Valley posted a sweep over visiting Sheffield by scores of 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 in a non-conference girls volleyball match on Saturday.

Unbeaten Oilers blank Knights
Unbeaten Oilers blank Knights

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Behind a steady flow of star running backs and bruising offensive linemen, Oil City’s football team has owned its rivalry game with Franklin in recent years.

Oilers are R4 champions!
Oilers are R4 champions!

Rocky Grove’s Aaron Wetjen was the individual champion and Franklin was the team champion during Thursday’s mega golf match at Wanango Country Club, but it was Oil City that garnered the biggest honor as the Oilers were crowned as the 2022 Region 4 champions.

LaJeunesse, Rondinelli shine as FHS spikers blitz Sharon
LaJeunesse, Rondinelli shine as FHS spikers blitz Sharon

SHARON — Franklin’s Gabby LaJeunesse reached a defensive milestone while third-string setter Sophia Rondinelli stepped up with 32 assists as the red-hot Knights logged a 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-18 victory over homestanding Sharon Thursday night in a Region 3 volleyball matchup.

Knights boot Oilers in fútbol, 13-0
Knights boot Oilers in fútbol, 13-0

Franklin’s Nate Pfennigwerth recorded a hat trick in the first half Wednesday evening and he also added a pair of assists as the Knights rolled to a 13-0 home win over Oil City in a Region 4 boys soccer matchup.

Covert shoots low round as Warriors roll

CLARION — Moniteau’s Emma Covert earned medalist honors after firing a 45 on Tuesday as the Warriors claimed the eighth Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match of the season.

Bobcats win matchup of unbeatens
Bobcats win matchup of unbeatens

CLARION — Clarion’s girls volleyball team proved that it’s still the top dog in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference as the Bobcats swept visiting Keystone, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18, on Tuesday in a showdown of unbeaten teams.

Franklin booters rout Ikes, 10-0
Franklin booters rout Ikes, 10-0

Franklin’s Gage Haniwalt scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and also assisted on four other goals Monday night as the Knights cruised to a 10-0 home win over Eisenhower in Region 4 boys soccer play.

Panthers claim Spiketacular
Panthers claim Spiketacular

Keystone’s girls volleyball team took home the championship for the second straight season at The Castle as Franklin held its 19th Annual Spiketacular on Saturday.

Oilers run wild on Pickers
Oilers run wild on Pickers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

NORTH EAST — Through the first 17 minutes of Friday night’s game, it looked as if Oil City’s football team would be in for a dogfight as it hit the road to take on North East in a non-region showdown.

Knights fall to Lancers in home opener
Knights fall to Lancers in home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After giving General McLane a tough battle last season, the Franklin Knights football team was looking for a repeat performance against the Lancers in their home opener on Friday night at the Franklin High School field.

Knights outlast Falcons
Knights outlast Falcons

Franklin dropped the opening set, but the Knights stormed back to win three straight in a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14 victory over visiting Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a non-region girls volleyball matchup on Thursday at the Castle.

Knights set to take on Lancers in home opener
Knights set to take on Lancers in home opener

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After starting off the season with two road games, the Franklin Knights football team will hold its home opener against visiting General McLane at 7 p.m. tonight on the school’s new-and-improved turf field.

Oilers head north to take on Grape Pickers
Oilers head north to take on Grape Pickers

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

Oil City will put its undefeated 2-0 record on the line tonight as it travels to North East to take on an unfamiliar foe in the Grape Pickers, who carry an 0-2 record into the contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the non-region contest.

Cranberry harriers record sweep
Cranberry harriers record sweep

Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman and Nadalie Latchaw ran to first-place finishes in the varsity boys and girls races at Cranberry on Wednesday, but it was the host Berries’ depth that proved to be the difference in wins over both the Knights and Karns City.

Oiler harriers record sweep of Orioles
Oiler harriers record sweep of Orioles

Jack Mumford won the varsity boys race and Kennedy Liederbach took first in the varsity girls race as Oil City’s boys and girls cross country teams posted a non-region sweep over homestanding Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Two Mile Run County Park.

Knights burn Dragons, 4-2
Knights burn Dragons, 4-2

Gage Haniwalt netted a pair of goals while Chippy Whitling contributed a goal and an assist as the Franklin boys soccer team recorded a 4-2 victory over visiting Warren in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field.