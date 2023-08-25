After battling it out in a one-point decision to open the campaign last year, the Franklin and Titusville football teams will square off again to open the 2023 season tonight in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Head coach Matt Turk’s Knights held a commanding 332-207 advantage in total yards gained in last year’s matchup at Carter Field — but four turnovers, combined with some untimely penalties and a blocked extra point — cost the team in a 14-13 loss to the Rockets.

OC golfers win nailbiter
OC golfers win nailbiter

CONNEAUT LAKE — Oil City’s Jacob Teeter fired an 82 on Thursday as the Oilers featured a balanced attack to pull out a victory in a Region 4 mega golf match, which was held at Oakland Beach Golf Course.

OIlers open with Dragons
OIlers open with Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

If Oil City’s football team is in search of a blueprint on how to start their 2023 campaign, it should look no further than the 2022 season opener.

Knights set to host Rockets in season opener
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After battling it out in a one-point decision to open the campaign last year, the Franklin and Titusville football teams will square off again to open the 2023 season tonight in Region 4 action at the Franklin High School field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

OC tennis opens on wrong end of sweep

Mary Matyasovsky, Megan Blasko and Eryn Conner swept the singles matches as the visiting Wilmington girls tennis team played spoiler in Oil City’s home and season debut with a 5-0 victory in Region 1 play.

Prince goes low at Wanango
Prince goes low at Wanango

Franklin’s Ty Prince fired the low round of the day with an 80, but Oil City came away with the team victory on Monday in the Region 4 boys golf mega match held at Wanango Country Club.

Bison Bulls win state title
Bison Bulls win state title

WEST MIDDLESEX — Led by a solid pitching performance from “Professor” Ryan Briggs and a powerful offensive attack, Bison Bulls captured the USA Softball 10-Man Modified Open tournament this past weekend at the Shenango Township Complex in Mercer County.

Clarion's Kerle is medalist at D-10 Preview match
Clarion's Kerle is medalist at D-10 Preview match

NORTH EAST — Despite windy conditions and greens that were double-rolled and cut, Clarion High School golfer Kameron Kerle earned medalist honors Thursday after firing a 78 in the District 10 Preview golf invitational, which featured 12 of the top high school teams in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Cranberry's McMasters is medalist at KSAC meet
Cranberry's McMasters is medalist at KSAC meet

FOXBURG — Cranberry’s Mallory McMasters shot the low round of the day with a 49, but Moniteau took home the team title for the second straight time on Wednesday in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.

Ogoreuc makes Team USA
Ogoreuc makes Team USA

  • By Dylan Lux Contributing writer

After securing top finishes at both the Camp Perry Open and the USA Shooting National Junior Olympic Championships, it was time to compete once again at the national level for young rifle shooter, Jack Ogoreuc.

Warriors roll in KSAC girls opener
Warriors roll in KSAC girls opener

BUTLER -- Mariska Shunk earned medalist honors while leading Moniteau to victory in the season-opening KSAC girls golf mega match held at Aubrey's Dubbs Dred Golf Course on Monday.

Bliss takes silver at Pan Am Games

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico — Evie Bliss took her javelin throwing to the international arena on Sunday and she more than held her own, earning the silver medal at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships held in Puerto Rico.

Smith goes back-to-back in high jump
Smith goes back-to-back in high jump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hayden Smith made it back-to-back championships as he claimed gold in the high jump for the second year in a row at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which were held on Wednesday at Drake University in Iowa.

Franklin 10U all-stars fall at sections

MEADVILLE — Easton Straub scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night as St. Marys captured the Section 1 10U Little League championship with a 3-2 nailbiter over Franklin.

Local fighter improves to 3-1 in amateur MMA career

Logan Fink, an amateur mixed-martial arts fighter from Franklin, improved to 3-1 in his young career with a victory over Drew Landefeld as part of the 247 FC: Brawl in the Burgh 17 main card last Saturday night at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Fan Appreciation Day

  • By DYLAN LUX Contributing writer

Fans, players (and mayors!) alike couldn’t have asked for a better day in which to celebrate their 25th season this past Wednesday as the Oil City 55-Plus Softball League held a “Fan Appreciation Day” at the Mitchell Avenue ballfields in commemoration of their league, which began play back in 1999.

Franklin 10U stars with 13-10 slugfest

MEADVILLE — Chase Barrett had a big night at the plate and also saw time on the mound as Franklin’s 10U Little League all-stars baseball team advanced to the championship round of the Section 1 tournament following a 13-10 win over FLAG on Wednesday night in the losers’ bracket final.

FLAG stars headed to states
FLAG stars headed to states

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

One bad inning — or one good inning depending on your rooting interest — was the difference between one team heading to the state tournament and the other heading home for the summer.

Cranberry, Franklin stars drop games at sections

SAEGERTOWN — Lance Stevenson pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout ball and also homered and drove in four runs Tuesday night to lead DuBois to a 10-2 win over Cranberry in an opening-round game of the Section 1 Little League 12U baseball tournament.

OC all-stars force Game 3
OC all-stars force Game 3

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With its season on the line, Oil City’s Junior League all-star baseball team needed some big performances on Monday night at Hasson Field. And it got just that.

Titusville stars ousted from state tourney

DuBOIS — Despite banging out a dozen hits, Titusville’s all-stars were eliminated from the Pennsylvania Senior Little League baseball tournament Thursday night following an 11-5 loss to Hollidaysburg in a losers’ bracket quarterfinal matchup.

Olympian visits hoop camp
Olympian visits hoop camp

  • By ED BRANNON Sports editor

Basketball players and instructors at the Focus on Fundamentals camp were treated to a special guest speaker on Tuesday at Oil City High School.

Edge, Hoobler, Bowser and Parks earn all-state honors
Edge, Hoobler, Bowser and Parks earn all-state honors

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After fueling one of the more impressive stretches of success in Franklin High School girls softball history, senior pitcher Trinity Edge and senior shortstop Sydni Hoobler will be remembered as two of the better players to have ever suited up for the Knights.

MEC comes up short of states
MEC comes up short of states

UNION CITY — Despite two outstanding pitching performances from Karmyn Reese and Abigail Mawhinney, the Mid-East/Cochranton 12U girls softball all-stars team came up one win shy of advancing to states as the squad fell to Punxsutawney twice on Saturday by scores of 2-1 in nine innings and 4-…

Cranberry captures D25 crown
Cranberry captures D25 crown

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

It takes heart to be a champion, and on Friday evening at Oil City’s Rennie Schneider Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League baseball all-stars proved that they had plenty of it.

Mid-East 10U stars stay alive; 12U squad rolls
Mid-East 10U stars stay alive; 12U squad rolls

TITUSVILLE — Kambree Rial clubbed three hits while Chloe Long and Mileigh Phillips drove in two runs apiece Thursday night as the Mid-East 10U all-star team defeated homestanding Titusville, 11-9, and forced a deciding championship game in the District 1 girls softball tournament.

Cranberry forces deciding game
Cranberry forces deciding game

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

With its backs against the wall and the season on the line Thursday night at Miller-Sibley’s Lt. Col. Jack P. Williams Field, Cranberry’s 12U Little League all-star baseball squad proved that it wasn’t going down without a fight.