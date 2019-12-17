Areas of freezing rain possible early. Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
HERMITAGE - Alaina Brown was a four-time winner on Monday as the Franklin girls swim team recorded an 84-75 victory over homestanding Hickory in a Region 1 meet. The Hornets took first place in seven of the 11 boys events to earn a split with a 93-72 win over the Knights.
Brown won a pair of individual events with victories in the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke while she also swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 free relays. She teamed up with Riley Bordell, Emeline Eshelman and Alexa Brown on the 200 free relay and with Alexa Brown, Paige Winder and Emma Pfennigwerth on the 400 free relay.