Knights' standout Stewart headed to Westminster

Knights&apos; standout Stewart headed to Westminster

caption>Contributed photo. Franklin High School senior Eli Stewart recently signed a letter-of-intent to continue his academic (pre-med) and athletic (football) careers at Westminster College. On hand for the signing were (back, from left): football coach Tom Haynes, mother Sonja Stewart and father Derek Stewart.

0
0
0
0
0