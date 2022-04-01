Knights sweep Ikes

Caleb Prettyman was a four-time winner while Drew Wilkinson, Olivia Rondinelli and Rosie Ferraro each were three-time winners as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in the non-conference opener for both teams.
Prettyman took first place in a pair of individual events with victories in the 1,600 and 800 runs while he also ran a leg on the winning 3,200 and 1,600 relays as the Franklin boys recorded a 94.5-50.5 win over the Ikes. He teamed with Ethan Knapp, Cael Ziegler and Jay Prettyman on the 3,200 relay while he joined Ziegler, Michael Martz and Seldon Bean on the 1,600 relay.
Rilee Hanna socked a three-run home run and Trinity Edge pitched a three-hit shutout on Thursday as Franklin’s girls softball team opened its season with a 10-0 five-inning win over visiting Corry in Region 4 action.
Caleb Prettyman was a four-time winner while Drew Wilkinson, Olivia Rondinelli and Rosie Ferraro each were three-time winners as the Franklin boys and girls track and field teams swept visiting Eisenhower on Thursday in the non-conference opener for both teams.
I love baseball. It’s hands-down my favorite sport and has been since I was just a little tyke playing catch with my dad in our yard. There are hundreds of different reasons why I think it’s so great, but just suffice it to say that I love the game of baseball and always will.
CHICORA — Led by triple winners Griffin Booher and Rossi McMillen, Karns City’s boys and girls track and field teams opened up the 2022 KSAC season by sweeping visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley. The boys posted a 93-57 victory while the girls notched a 111-38 verdict.
LINESVILLE — Rocky Grove’s Brett Stevenson racked up 19 service points and Wyatt Gregory added 15, but it wasn’t enough as the Orioles’ boys volleyball team dropped its season opener on the road to Conneaut Area, 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12.
The PIAA basketball playoffs may be over, but the games are not quite done as a pair of senior all-star basketball games will take place over the next two weekends involving quite a few area players from both District 9 and District 10.
When I started at The Derrick back in the 1970s, Oil City and Venango (then) Christian were pretty good in basketball, not so much in football. But, I thought back then, given all that, either school would sooner produce a pro football player before a pro basketball player.
After putting together one of the greatest careers in Franklin High School boys basketball history, Easton Fulmer added another honor to his resume as he was named the Region 4 player of the year on Thursday as District 10 released its boys basketball all-region teams.
SHARON — Liam Klingensmith, Ben Pollock and Brett Chartraw posted straight-set singles victories on Thursday as the Tigers blanked visiting Oil City, 5-0, in the 2022 boys tennis opener for both squads.
Franklin’s Camdon Bashor was named a tri-player of the year along with Grove City’s Delaney Callahan while Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby and Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas were selected as players of the year as District 10 released its girls basketball all-stars teams on Wednesday night.
LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Alaina Brown earned all-state recognition while Oil City’s Morgan Stover broke a 30-year-old school record as the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
ERIE — Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner grappled his way to a state championship on Saturday, claiming the 97-pound title of the junior high division at the Keystone State Wrestling Championships, which were held at Erie Insurance Arena.
LEWISBURG — Franklin’s Camden Smith and the Oil City girls’ 200 medley relay team each earned all-state recognition during the first day of action on Friday at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
MANHEIM — Former Franklin High School wrestling standout and current Lock Haven University head coach Scott Moore has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2022 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coach of the Year honors.
Led by six-time qualifier Camden Smith, the Franklin YMCA Flyers swim team will be sending 13 swimmers to next weekend’s state championships after stellar performances last weekend at the Pennsylvania West Districts held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Slippery Rock University senior high jumper Cecily Greggs earned her first career All-America honor with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division II National Championships Friday evening at Pittsburg State University in Kansas.
KITTANNING — Through two quarters of play on Saturday at Armstrong High School in a PIAA Class 2A Sweet 16 matchup, the Redbank Valley boys basketball team repeatedly looked as if it was on the verge of succumbing to the pressure provided from Kennedy Catholic — just like so many other teams…
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman all walked away with medals from the third-and-final day of action on Saturday at the PIAA Wrestling Championships held at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Broisus, Cochranton’s Jack Martinec and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman will all wrestle for medals today as the 2022 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships will conclude at the Hershey Center.
SLIPPERY ROCK — Alayna Rocco and Dacia Lewandowski combined for 42 points Friday night as North Catholic rolled past Lakeview, 56-25 in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clarion University’s Zach Schering earned a trip to the national podium for the first time in his career on Friday night, capping an exceptional week at the 2022 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships with an All-American finish in the 3-meter dive.
HERSHEY — Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius and Cochranton’s Jack Martinec advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Wrestling Championships after winning their opening-round bouts on Thursday in the three-day event at the Giant Center.
CLARION — Redbank Valley’s boys basketball team made short work of West Shamokin at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium on Wednesday night, taking down the Wolves by a 58-31 margin to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 2A bracket.
INDIANAPOLIS — Clarion University’s Will Feldkamp, a redshirt junior, earned a spot in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time in his career, locking up an at-large bid at 197 pounds on Tuesday.
After claiming a second straight District 10 crown, Franklin’s boys basketball team will begin its much anticipated run in the PIAA playoffs while the Rocky Grove boys will also be among five area squads in action tonight as the first round of the PIAA playoffs comes to a close.
STONEBORO — Lakeview’s Reese Gadsby went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 15 points Tuesday night as the Sailors held off visiting Avonworth, 34-27, in an opening-round game of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament.
Keystone’s Bret Wingard and Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman garnered Most Valuable Players honors on Monday as the 2021-22 Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference all-conference basketball teams were revealed.